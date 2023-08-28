Chilly welcome at Cork pub trad session for learner bodhrán player

While bodhrán players are welcome in traditional music sessions generally, there can be a chilly reception for learners, those who don't know the tunes or those with a poor sense of rhythm as a badly played bodhrán can put other musicians off.

A French tourist on holiday in west Cork has spoken of her disappointment at not being made feel welcome when she brought her bodhrán to a traditional music session in a pub in the Skibbereen area so popular with visitors.

Sophie, a caller to the RTÉ Radio 1 Live show, was speaking on Monday’s edition of the show to host Joe Duffy when she told of her experience visiting a west Cork pub while on holiday with friends in the region.

Cork Folk Festival director Jim Walsh told the radio show host that there was often a lack of a welcome at traditional music sessions for learner players or for those who mightn’t know the tunes being played by other musicians.

Renowned bodhrán maestro Tommy Hayes, who hails from a heartland of traditional music in Ireland, County Clare, gave some nuggets of advice to the aspiring musician.

“First of all listen to the music before you start playing and take some lessons, there are many ways to get lessons out there, in person and online.” said the musician, who has played on the Riverdance production as well as on the soundtracks of movies such as ‘The Field’ and @in the Name of the Father’.

He also suggested that she attend a bodhrán festival which is to be held on the island of Inis Oirr next Summer. The Craiceann (Skin) Summer School will be held on the smallest of the Aran Islands for five days starting on Monday, June 24 next Summer.

The Bodhrán, like many percussion instruments, is made of an animal skin, goat in the case of the instrument which the late composer Seán Ó Riada is credited with bringing back into popular usage. The composer who spent the last years of his life in the Cork gaeltacht village of Cúil Aodha had a bodhrán player, Peadar Mercier, in his Ceoltóirí Chualann band.

Ceoltóirí Chualann could be the described as the first supergroup of Irish traditional music and the inspiration for many others including the Chieftains.