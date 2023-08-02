Child waiting lists in north Cork in ‘crisis’

The waiting lists for child treatments have lengthened significantly between May 2022 and May 2023, according to figures highlighted by Cork East Labour Party TD, Seán Sherlock.

According to the figures which were released on Wednesday by Labour TD Seán Sherlock, the waiting lists are growing ever longer for parents awaiting therapy and assessment of their children in psychology, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech and language therapy, dietetics, opthamology and audiology.

“These waiting list figures show, once more, a sector in total crisis, especially in North Cork,” said Seán Sherlock.

“From the lack of therapy being offered to families awaiting a first time intervention and the retention and recruitment chaos that frontline workers are dealing with on a daily basis it is now time for the Government to step in at the highest level.

“It is only when you examine each component therapy waiting list that you appreciate how fast a problem this is for families right across the State.

“The Taoiseach must take responsibility and place all available resources to tackling this crisis impacting our most vulnerable families.

“The numbers awaiting interventioncontinue to rise.

“Any plans so far have not worked for families who have now become statistics.

“The fact that Trade Unions have now walked out of pay talks should send shockwaves through government and spur the Ministers responsible into action.”

Deputy Sherlock said that Anne Rabbittethe Minister of State in the Department of Health had committed, during a Dáil Debate in May, that a Labour Party Motion which would compel the Government, either the HSE or the Depeartment of Health, to refund parents who sought private treatment for their children would be brought forward to Cabinet for consideration to be included as a budget measure if regional assessment teams hadn’t been put in place by August 1.

“The Minister started the clock on herself in May,” said Cllr Peter Horgan,a spokesperson for Deputy Sherlock. “The regional assessment teams haven’t been put in place so we expect the Minister to abide by her word and live up to the commitment she made in the Dáil.”

“The Labour Party motion, that was accepted by the government in May, seeks to ensure parents can avail of financial support to get assessments and therapies done privately given the Chris in public services. The State is failing families and children daily. There is such a struggle and fight for parents every single turn they take.

“The Government must implement the Labour Party motion now, in August, and resume talks with Trade Unions to resolve the pay restoration and correction needed for recruitment and retention.

“Similarly Labour is urging a fundamental rethink of the carers allowance in Budget 2024.

“The payment and structure is outdated. It undervalues vital care work that they undertake, work that the State would have to subsidise should they fail to do so.

“It’s time to care for the carers. We need to look at the make-up of carers nationwide and ensure that the scheme works for them. While we note a slight increase in the allowance last year, it simply has not kept pace with the financial need of people in light of the cost of living crisis.”