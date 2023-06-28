Chemist Warehouse to open second Cork outlet in Mallow

Australian discount pharmacy giant plans to open up to 20 outlets across the country

The new Mallow Chemist Warehouse outlet at the former Lidl store on the Park Road (above) is due to open its doors on Monday, July 24.

THE Australian discount pharmacy giant Chemist Warehouse is set to further expand its Irish footprint, with its second Cork outlet set to open its doors at the former Lidl store on the Park Road in Mallow next month.

Dubbed the ‘McDonald’s of pharmacy’, Chemist Warehouse is Australia’s largest pharmacy franchise retailer, operating more than 540 stores and employing more than 8,000 staff across Australia, New Zealand and China.

Its stated mission is to “deliver accessible, high quality product at everyday low prices” to their customers.

In recent years it has expanded its operations into Europe, opening its first Irish outlet in Blanchardstown, Dublin in October 2020.

Since then, Chemist Warehouse has opened two further outlets in Dublin, two in Navan and in February of this year opened its first Cork store at the West City Retail Park in Ballincollig.

Describing itself as being ‘Ireland’s cheapest chemist’, the company offers a wide range of leading Australian brands alongside European pharmaceutical, health, baby care, cosmetics and beauty products at discounted prices when compared to what people might ordinarily expect to pay at other pharmacies and well know high street retailers.

Liam Igoe, site manager with Store Best Shopfitting the company that fits out Chemist Warehouse’s Irish stores, told said the Mallow outlet is due to open its doors to the public on Monday, July 24.

Mr Igoe said Chemist Warehouse had taken on around 20 full and part-time employees from the North Cork region to staff the new Mallow outlet.

“We have fitted out all of their Irish stores and the Mallow outlet, which has around 12,000 sq metres of floor space, will be one of the largest in the country,” said Mr Igoe.

He said Chemist Warehouse is investing around €1million to fit out their new Mallow outlet, which will be similar in design and layout to their existing Irish retail units.

“Their operating model is not dissimilar to other retail outlets such as Aldi or Lidl, in that their stores have a generic layout making it easier for customers to find the products they require. In addition, each of their outlets has an in-store dispensary where people can get their prescriptions filled for a lot less cost than at other recognised high street chemists,” said Mr Igoe.

He said the company has plans to further extend its Irish network of outlets, including a third Cork store in the city, which is set to open its doors next year.

“I understand there are plans for a network of up to 20 Chemist Warehouse outlets at locations across the country,” said Mr Igoe.

Chemist Warehouse CEO Colin Galligan said their larger retail format and ‘one stop’ variety of products had proved to be very popular with their Irish customers.

“We are delighted with the performance of our existing stores to date and are very excited about opening our second pharmacy in Cork. We anticipate more openings imminently in Cork and throughout Munster,” said Mr Galligan.

“Customers are seeking value, convenience and great brand selection, which is what Chemist Warehouse offers,” he added.