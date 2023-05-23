Charleville’s Main Street to get safety upgrades following recent tragedies, Council confirms

Always busy, at peak times Main Steret in Charleville is choc-a-bloc with traffic travelling between Cork and Limerick.

Cork County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland have been meeting in recent weeks and have commenced an ‘urgent review’ of Main Street Charleville to faciltate the preparation of safety improvement proposals, a statement issued on Tuesday from the local authority has confirmed.

The safety review of the Main Street, which forms part of the main N20 route between Cork and Limerick, follows several tragedies in which pedestrians have lost their lives while crossing the street. Two people suffered fatal injuries in incidents which took place in the past three weeks.

As part of the review, the delivery on the north Cork town’s Main Street of an existing Part 8 scheme for pedestrians near Charleville Library will be expedited to assist Cork County Council to devise proposals to address pedestrian safety specifically. According to the Cork County Council statement, funding will need to be sought from TII in due course.

"It is likely that the nature of the street will require alterations to improve the visibility and safety of pedestrians.

“Any long-term solution will need to take by-passing Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) out of Charleville altogether via either an acceleration of the construction of a portion of the N/M20 Project or via a new relief road or upgrading of existing routes. In this regard, Cork County Council has requested TII funding to progress the planning of options to provide traffic relief for Charleville and that such a scheme be funded, and progressed, in addition to the N/M20 Project together with developing safety improvement proposals for the town centre.

“Cork County Council welcomes the approval from TII to bring these proposals forward,” the statement from the authority concluded.

The matter was raised by Charleville based Fianna Fáil councillor, Ian Doyle, during Monday’s meeting of Cork County Council.