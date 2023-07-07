Charleville welcomes Education Minister Norma Foley for end of term visit

Pictured with the Minister for Education Norma Foley were Kathleen Murphy, Main Mortell and Joan Teehan at the Macauley Day Centre in Charleville.

Accountant for Charleville Sheltered Houses Margaret Farrieesy, with Sr. Celestine, Care Co-ordinator, Norma Foley TD Minister, Cllr Ian Doyle and Michale Moynihan TD when they visited the housing complex at Love Lane, Charleville last Monday.

The Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD, paid a flying visit to Charleville last Monday afternoon, where she visited Charleville Sheltered Housing Complex at Love Lane, and the Macauley Day Centre at Main Street.

The first stop for Minister Foley, who was accompanied by Cllr Ian Doyle and Michael Moynihan TD, was at the Macauley Day Centre where she was welcomed by the director, Maria Lyons. The Monday afternoon bingo session for the predominantly attendance of ladies was interrupted as the Minister chatted to them and posed for photographs.

The Minister was introduced by Cllr Ian Doyle, who thanked those present for taking time out from their afternoon bingo session to greet the minister, Deputy Michael Moynihan and himself.

Addressing the ladies and lone gentleman, Minister Foley said she was delighted to get the opportunity to visit Charleville again, as this was the first opportunity she got due to the due to the Covid pandemic, where, she said, the sun always shines. She apologised for interrupting their enjoyment at the game of bingo and thanked them for their warm reception.

Then it was a short walk to the sheltered housing complex, which fronts on to Love Lane, where the erection of ten further sheltered houses are presently under construction. The Minister was welcome by the Sheltered Housing Care Co-ordinator Sr. Celestine, who is the driving force behind the facility, and the accountant Margaret Farrissey.

Sr. Celestine outlined to the minister the origin, progress and development of the complex since the project was opened in 1991 by President Mary Robinson.

Minister Foley visited some of the 30 residents in their homes along with members of the care staff, and spent the afternoon chatting to them. She also called to the nearby garden centre, which is part of the complex, where they produce everything to do with flowers, garden plants and shrubs. These are then stocked in their Flower Pot retail outlet on Main Street for sale to the general public.

The visit ended with the traditional cup of tea and confectionery hosted by Sr. Celestine, Margaret Farrissey and cook Joan Sheehan and members of the catering staff.