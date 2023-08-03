Charleville vintage run draws a fine convoy of motors

Tom O'Regan, Liam Kelly and Pat Morrissey were at the vinbtage run in Colmanswell last Sunday.

Charleville Vintage Club's Eddie O'Callaghan and Paschal Fenton were on duty at the Colmanswell community centre run last Sunday.

David O'Connell and Margaret Buckley from Freemount were at the Colmanswell vintage run last Sunday.

Jim, David, Maggie and James O'Shea with Grace Cotter and a fiat Bambino in the background pictured at Colmanswell last Sunday.

Eileen Biggane pictured on the 1954 BSA motorcycle with side-car watched by John Naughtin and John O'Brien at the Colmanswell vintge run last Sunday.

Eugene Madigan with Ryan, Kate and Amy, mother Fiona Delee with Eamon O'Sullivan and his display of horse harness at Colmanswell last Suinday.

The tractors lined up at Charleville Vintage Club run for Colmanswell Community Centre. on last Sunday.

There was a big response to Charleville Vintage Club’s run, which was in aid of Colmanswell Community Centre, on last Sunday week when a big number of vintage cars and tractors turned out for the occasion.

The inclement weather of the morning didn’t deter the vintage enthusiasts from attending.

Located in Co. Limerick, just over the border from Cork, Colmanswell was at one time within the Cloyne diocese along with Charleville. The village is called Colmanswell in honour of the patron saint of the Cloyne diocese. The well is in the grounds of the local cemetery and its water is reputed to cure disease of the eyes.

However, the area was assigned to the Limerick diocese after the re-organisation of the ecclesiastical boundaries in the 1800’s, and is now part of the Ballyagran, Rockhill, Bruree parish in the county.

The local community centre was the beneficiary of the vintage run as the venue is the monthly meeting venue for the members of the Charleville Vintage Club. The run is the annual major fund raiser for the centre and the vintage club’s Billy Kiley says they are delighted to be able to contribute to the finances of the centre, which is the focal point of the local community.

Sunday’s drive took the participants on a tour of venues in County Limerick before returning to the centre.

Among the attendees were Richard O’Donoghue TD, who was driving his vintage car at the event, and Ger Naughton of the famed Shandrum Ceili Band, who had his BSA M21 motorcycle with side car, which dates from 1954.

Many members of the host vintage clubs - Charleville, Freemount based Duhallow and the Kilmeedy, Co. Limerick club - were also in evidence at the event.

Also present was Eamon O’Sullivan, the owner of a private museum filled with artefacts in Charleville, who was exhibiting horse tackle and saddlery of the time prior to the arrival of the vintage vehicles.