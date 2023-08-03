Charleville to get 68 rapid build homes for 272 Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainians fleeing war to be in situ by early 2024 but locals have concerns

Ireland's first rapid-build homes for refugees at Mahon in Cork City will shelter up to 256 people. Picture: David Keane

Charleville is to get 68 new rapid build modular homes to accommodate 272 Ukrainian people fleeing the war situation in their country.

The houses are to be built on Cork County Council owned land at Rathgoggin North in Charleville.

This is the land adjacent to the rear of the Charleville Park Hotel and beside the Deerpark Heights housing development, just off the busy N20 Cork/Limerick road, and was part of the 800 acre estate of the town’s founder Roger Boyle, known as the Deerpark.

Local residents were circularised to this effect by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth last week, and advised that an information meeting was to be be held at the town library on Wednesday of this week, 2nd August from 10am to 1pm.

The circular states that this is part of the Government’s response to the Ukrainian crisis, and it is rolling out a rapid build housing programme to provide accommodation for families fleeing from war in Ukraine. Now in progress, the programme aims to provide short-term homes for 2,800 Ukrainians in four-person family units at sites across Ireland, of which there will be 68 homes to house up to 272 people built in Charleville.

The homes will be built off-site to minimise construction disruption and will then be assembled on-site in Charleville. They will be ready for occupation in early 2024 to house mainly women and children fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, according to the circular.

Meanwhile, additional school places, medical and other services will be provided by the Department of Education and the HSE.

This announcement comes at a time, particularly in regard to the HSE, when local people have been having increased difficulties in accessing GP services since last December, when a major GP practise in the town closed.

In recent times local community leaders have said that no effort was made by the HSE to remedy the situation by providing additional doctors, so it remains to be seen how the HSE will soon provide up to 272 more local resident additional medical or, indeed, other services.

Speaking last week on the issue of GP services in Charleville, local community forum chair Evelyn O’Keeffe said insufficient numbers of GPs operating in th etown is at a critical point. “Locals have voiced their frustration and anger of having no GP months after a large town practice closed. People who live locally all their lives are now finding themselves without a GP service,” she said.

“This is in turn leading them to cause extra unnecessary pressure on the Mallow based South Doc and Mallow hospital A&E [Minor Injury] department.”

As he took a walking tour of Charleville town last Friday, Minister of State Jack Chambers TD spoke to local people about the impending fresh influx of refugees. On a walkabout with local public representatives Deputy Michael Moynihan and Cllr Ian Doyle, assurances were given that school places, medical and other services would be provided for the refugees.

Meanwhile, the Cork County Council owned land earmarked for the new rapid-build homes has lain idle for years, while it has been available to build on. However, nothing was built there despite pleas of various charities striving to deal with the well-known housing shortage.

This week on Daft.ie there was no accommodation available to rent in either Charleville town or its sorrounds, and just one in ‘Mallow & Sorrounds’.

At the information meeting in the town library on Wednesday locals were again assured that the provision of medical services for the town would be improved. However, the relatively small, but vocal, group of town residents at the meeting were told there are no plans for additional teachers or gardai when the new batch of Ukrainian refugees arrive.

Concerns were also raised about access to the site from the N20.

(There will be further reporting, and reaction, from that meeting in next week’s paper)