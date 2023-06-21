Charleville Show to feature new attractions and old favourites this weekend

North Cork jamboree is largest two-day show in the country

Dan O'Brien of the Four Winds Bar and Restaurant, Charleville presenting a sponsorship cheque to show committee man Eugene Madigan with Cllr Ian Doyle and Jim O'Callaghan of the show committee.

Pat Murphy of Kerry Agri-Business presenting a sponsorship cheque to Charleville Show chairman Billy Biggane with Eugene Madigan and Katie Biggane, show committee, and Paul O'Flynn, Kerry Agri (right) at the launch of this year's show. Photos: Michael McGrath

The number of sections in the show is increasing from year to year and the show now covers 70 acres with ample parking, to accommodate all the visitors, adjacent to the show grounds.

Charleville Show is renowned for its wide variety of events and attractions to suit all ages and interests with numerous interesting events to be seen, varying from judging of cattle, horses, sheep, horticulture, dogs, arts & crafts, cookery and numerous children’s competitions.

Charleville Show was established in 1979 and the cost of running the show that year was €22,000 - last year the show cost in excess of €250,000 to stage, an indication of the huge range of activities that go on to make it so attractive. It is a real family day out with something to interest every age group, and all of this and more justified Charleville Show being selected as “Show of the Year 2013” & Show of the Year 2016”.

The vast outlay of mounting the show would not be possible without the generous support of the sponsors, many of whom have been there since the show was founded in 1979.

Charleville Show attributes its success to the fact that it is community based and that all the committee work on a voluntary basis, plus a local army of volunteers, the week prior to the show and on the two days of the show.

Show committee chairman is Billy Biggane, who has been involved in the Show since it started and has a great love for the event and is very proud to have three of his children join the show committee this year, Thomas, Bridget and Katey. His late father, William Biggane, was chairman from 1985 to 1988 and Billy was previously chairman from 1993 to 1999 and delighted to be back again this year.

At the launch of this year’s show Billy was very proud to announce that this year for the first year ever they have attracted young people on to the committee and they have come up with great ideas and this bears well for the future of Charleville Show.

“We would like to acknowledge the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD, and Heather Humphries TD for their major financial support to the Agricultural Show and acknowledging the great work put in by all shows on a voluntary basis for many years,” said Billy at the launch.

“Over the next four years, the Minister has announced that €250,000 will be invested in the grassroots showing sector with the rolling out of a brand-new class aimed at showcasing the best of beef breeding heifers and Charleville, who have a very strong Beef Section, will benefit greatly from this. We are looking forward to seeing the best Beef Stock from the catchment area on display on Saturday 24th June.

“We also thank Kerry Group for supporting the dairy classes where the best dairy cattle in Ireland can be seen.

“But there is something for everyone to enjoy, the Pets Corner will attract all the young people, horses and ponies go through their paces both days, we have many new attractions this year with a Farm Advisory Clinic on Saturday and a Health and Wellbeing Advisory Clinic which both will be major attractions and relevant in the times we live in,” Billy added.

“Do come to visit the show and see for yourself what is on display, the Pony Club Games and Mounted Games will have you all cheering and laughing at the thrills and spills.

“I look forward to meeting and welcoming each and everyone to the show on the last weekend in June at the Show Grounds on the N20 south of the town of Charleville.”

New Attractions for 2023

Farm Advisory Clinic on Saturday from 10am to 4pm

Health and Wellbeing Information Clinic on Sunday from 12noon to 5pm