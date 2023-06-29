Charleville residents express concern at lack of GPs

The HSE in Charleville has come under fire due to the lack of GP cover since the retirement of Dr. Tom Molloy last December and the take-over of the practice earlier this year.

Social media has been lighting up with people who cannot gain access to a doctor since the new regime took over last month.

People are constantly contacting the old telephone number at the Primary Healthcare Centre just off the Main Road and cannot get a reply. When the phone is answered they are told there is no doctor available to take them on.

They will be seen if they are in possession of a medical card, but if they are a private patient without a medical card they are told to find another doctor, go to South Doc in Mallow or go to A&E.

A notice on the Charleville Primary Healthcare website states: ‘Unfortunately, we are currently at full capacity and cannot accept any further new patient requests for now. We will review our capacity again over the coming months’.