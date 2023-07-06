Charleville man Andrew Ring to stand for Social Democrats in north Cork

Andrew Ring has been selected as the Social Democrat's candidate for next year's local elections for the Kanturk/Mallow Municipal District.

AN Irish Rail worker living in Charleville has been selected as the Social Democrats candidate to contest a seat in next year’s Local Elections in the Kanturk/Mallow muncipal district.

Andrew Ring was one of a number of party nominees recently selected to contest the local elections expected to take place next June.

Ciarán McCarthy, who finished fourth in the Cork North West General Election in 2020, has been selected to contest for election to Cork City Council. An announcement is expected soon by the party regarding a candidate for the Macroom/Millstreet District.

Andrew Ring is a native of Ballyhea and was attracted to join the Social Democrats because he thought it was a ‘young progressive party’.

He has identified the need for Cork County Council to meet its social housing targets as one of his priorities in the forthcoming campaign. “The council set itself a target of 500 social houses in 2023 but will fall short by 161 houses - which is not acceptable in the middle of a housing crisis,” Mr Ring told The Corkman.