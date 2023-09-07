Charleville Lions Club on course to help local school

T,J. Crowley, Jim Doody and P. J.Hannon plyed in the Charlville Lions Club golf classic at C harlville Golf Club.

Liam Mackessy, Marie Cussenm Tim O'Mullane and Densi O'Riordan were playing in the Charleville Lions Club golf classic last weekend.

Charleville Lions Club members Pat Savage, Tim O'Mullane and Syl Barrett were on duty at their golf classic at Charleville Golf C;lub last weekend.

The members of Charleville Lions Club were out early last Friday morning at Charleville Golf Club as they made preparations for a golf classic in aid of Saint Josephs’ Foundation’s Holy Family School, who are raising funds for the provision of a covered outdoor play area for the school’s pupils.

The covered play area will consist of swings, spinners, a climbing frame and trampolines. However, it is more than just a play opportunity as it also provides pupils with their individual sensory input they need to self-regulate so that they can be better prepared for learning and interacting with others.

Saint Joseph’s Foundation’s Holy Family School caters for the educational needs of children aged 4-18 years, developing with a moderate, severe or profound intellectual disability.

“We currently have 15 classrooms, a home economics room, hall, music room, bath therapy room, multi-sensory room and a new purpose-built sensory gym,” said Principal Margaret Looby.

“Our school welcomes pupils with moderate or severe/profound general learning disability and pupils on the autistic spectrum. Pupil/teacher ratio for moderate general learning disability is 8:1; severe/profound general learning disability is 6:1 with autistic spectrum disorder 6:1.

“The curriculum provided within our school is as outlined by the Department of Education and Skills Moderate or Severe and Profound Guidelines. Senior cycle pupils are offered the Junior Cycle Profile of Achievement (JCPA) at Level 1 and Level 2. This is a school certificate awarded to all students at the end of their Junior Cycle programme in recognition of the full range of their achievements at this stage of their education.”