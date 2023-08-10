Charleville hosts Road Safety Shuttle

Pat and Caroline Moloney with RSA Educator Sinead Kelly and Garda John O'Halloran at the shuttle safety simulator at Charleville car park.

The RSA (Road Safety Authority) Shuttle is a mobile interactive unit and was in place at the car park in Charleville last Tuesday.

Its main objective is to provide the general public and other target audiences with the chance to interact with various road safety campaigns and to spread the message about the importance of road safety. This Shuttle has been on the road since June 2016.

Using the latest simulations and immersive technologies, this experience aims to raise awareness around killer behaviours such as speeding, driver distraction, driver fatigue, driving under the influence of alcohol, and many other issues. Local people were invited to test their driving skills and reaction times on the car simulators and break reaction timer.

The advice is to try to avoid distractions in busy city traffic, or stay awake on a late-night drive in the virtual reality simulators.

The Road Safety Educators are a team of qualified teachers who accompany the shuttle at all events. They lead the sessions and introduce participants to the experience and learning objectives.