Charleville hosts Minister Jack Chambers once again

Minister of State Jack Chambers TD paid his third visit to Charleville in 18 months last Friday afternoon, where he was met by Michael Moynihan TD and Cllr. Ian Doyle.

The party did a tour of the town meeting townspeople and local business people, and answered their queries on matters concerning the locality. Most of them were concentrated on the traffic situation and the provision of the relief road to remove HGV’s off the Main Street, following the fatalities that occurred earlier this year.

Also discussed was the forthcoming development of modular homes at Rathgoggin North to house 272 Ukrainian nationals fleeing the war in their own country. Assurances were given that school places, medical and other services would be provided for the refugees.

Minister Chambers also visited the new €8 million facility being built for the BCD Engineering Group at the Ballysally Industrial Park at Railway Road, Charleville, where he viewed the progress of the work there. He also saw the new addition to the Ward and Burke engineering factory in the same estate.