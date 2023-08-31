Charleville heritage group enjoy outing to Birr Castle

Pat and Maura Lyons with Breda Daly with part of Birr Castle in the background.

A group of members of Charleville Heritage Society enjoyed their annual outing to visit Birr Castle Demesne in Co. Offaly last Sunday where they experienced the gardens and woodland, the eight galleries of extensive exhibitions, showcasing the achievements and inventions of the Parsons family in the sciences of astronomy, photography, and engineering.

The demesne of Birr Castle is rich in plants, rare and exotic trees and extraordinary feats of science and engineering.

They also saw the Giants Grove, the largest grove of Giant Redwoods outside of California, and the Great Telescope built by the Earl of Rosse in 1845. This telescope was the biggest in the world for over seventy years, but is long since out of commission.

Presently, the I-LOOFAR, a cutting-edge radio telescope was built in 2017, as part of the international network of radio telescopes to observe the universe at low frequencies, and is studying the sun, stars, planets, and galaxies, is located nearby.

The formal gardens and the 300 years old box hedges were another popular stop for the party, as were the eight galleries of extensive exhibitions. These showcase the inventions and scientific achievements that were undertaken by various members of the Parsons family through the years.

After a drizzly start the day cleared up and the afternoon was favoured with bright sunshine, and after an excellent meal at the nearby Kelly’s Bar the party headed for home, satisfied with another successful outing organised by Charleville Heritage Society.