Charleville Community Garda Nick retires after 27 dedicated years working in area

Garda colleagues were joined by local people representing all sections of the community at a gathering at Geary’s Bar Charleville last Friday evening to bid farewell to Community Garda Nick Phelan who retired from the force after thirty years of loyal and dedicated service, twenty-seven of which were spent in Charleville.

Limerick native Garda Phelan joined the force in 1993, and after his initial training at Templemore Garda Training College in Templemore, he was posted to the border area of County Monaghan, where he spent three years. He was then assigned to the Charleville Garda Station, where he remained for the duration of his service in the force.

Garda Phelan was appointed Community Liaison Garda in Charleville in 2009, from which position he retired at the end of May.

“I loved my time in Charleville where I had very happy days interspersed with the tragic days that one will get in any community,” said Garda Nick in his address to the attendance at his farewell party.

He referred to his Garda colleagues both at Charleville and in his first posting at Clones in Co. Cavan. He thanked them for their support at all times, and also recalled the bizarre days, such as the time he was chased by a man wielding a bow and arrow.

He experienced all types of issues within the local community, from domestic arguments to attending the local schools, where he addressed the children on safety measures etc as well as at St. Joseph’s Foundation, where he always received a great welcome.

He was also the go-between for the Brazilian immigrants who have made Charleville their home.

Garda Phelan was a very active community Garda and looked out especially for the welfare of the elderly living in the town and area, and was particularly conscious of their well-being during the Covid pandemic, ensuring that they received assistance where necessary.

The suicide aware group was another which he promoted in their efforts to prevent people taking their own lives. He was also a regular visitor to schools in the villages surrounding Charleville to impart his message of community togetherness.

Garda Nick was, always an approachable and friendly Garda, ready to assist people in the community to find a solution to any problem they may have.

He was a loyal, very popular and dependable colleague to his fellow Gardai, as indeed was demonstrated by the numbers that turned up at his farewell gathering, which also included retired members of the force.

He organised an annual soccer tournament involving the Brazilian community and local players, with the proceeds going to local charities.

This helped the newcomers to integrate with people from the town and general area.

For the members of the travelling community, he founded Charleville Boxing Club, which has been so successful.

The young boxers have been victorious at county, provincial, National and international levels, particularly so this past season, which was hugely gratifying for Garda Phelan when they met for their final session of the season at their base in Charleville GAA Centre at Baker’s Road recently.

The former Garda, who has a keen interest in music and sport, is a dedicated Limerick hurling fan and will be cheering on his native county in this year’s championship series.

He was the recipient of many messages of good wishes from his colleagues and from members of the business and other organisations locally at his farewell party in Geary’s Bar in Charleville.

We wish Nick, who will be remaining on in Charleville post-retirement, the best of health and happiness in his years of retirement.