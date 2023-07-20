Charleville-based Evelyn O’Keeffe to run for Sinn Féin in 2024 local elections

Evelyn O'Keeffe, Charleville who is the Sinn Fein candidate for the forthcoming Cork County Council election in 2024.

Charleville based Evelyn O’Keeffe has been selected to represent Sinn Fein in the next local elections for the Kanturk Local Electoral Area (LEA).

The election is expected to take place in either May or June of next year.

The Sinn Féin, Cork North West area selection convention for Cork County Council elections took place recently at The Mills, Ballyvourney, in West Cork, with local party members in attendance.

Evelyn is the fourth candidate from Charleville to be selected to run for the council election following the ratification of local Fianna Fail candidate Cllr Ian Doyle, and another local resident, Andrew Ring, who will represent the Social Democrat Party, and, presumably, John Paul O’Shea who will be running for Fine Gael.

Evelyn holds a Bachelor of Science in IT from the Dublin Institute of Technology (DIT). She has accumulated a wealth of experience over 20 years, working and volunteering within various community, education and training settings.

“My current role is a community employment supervisor covering over 170sq\km of North Cork. I am a mother of two adult daughters and I have been very active in local organisations and campaigns,” said Evelyn. “It is during this time that I have spent as a community volunteer that I have seen so many people give so much time and commitment to their communities, without them so many services and organizations would not exist.

“I am currently honoured to hold the position of chairperson of the Charleville Heritage Society and Charleville Community Forum.

“I am truly honoured to have secured the Sinn Féin nomination for the Kanturk LEA and would like to thank local members for placing their trust in me. It is a huge responsibility and a great privilege, particularly as I am standing to represent the area in which I have made my home.

“Between now and the local elections I will be out knocking on doors and speaking to local people about the issues that really matter to them. My constituency has an array of pressing challenges to attend to, due to lack of investment in local infrastructure, in housing and in health services.

“In Charleville there are severe traffic problems waiting to be addressed and people are desperate to get the services of a GP.

“The most vulnerable in our communities have been hit the hardest in the cost-of-living crisis, and the increasing population is not matched by a corresponding increase in services. This must be challenged going forward.

“I firmly believe the party is genuinely committed to delivering the type of change that Ireland needs. I look forward to working with the party to deliver change both locally and nationally,” said Evelyn.

She will be campaigning on the following issues affecting the local population in her area:

Increasing Housing supply, dealing rapidly with derelict buildings & sites

Pedestrian Safety Issues in our towns & villages

Investing in local infrastructure - New Fire Station, Charleville bypass

Timely local access to GP, Dental and Mental health services

Public transport services needs to be more affordable and accessible to all

Timely access to addiction & rehab facilities

Elderly-friendly Communities

Improve amenities for teens & young adults

Increase awareness in our local History & Heritage

Anybody who wishes to contact her on any of the above may do so on: telephone 089 9695420, email evelynokeeffesf@gmail.com; social media: Instagram: @evelynokeeffesinnfein, Facebook: Evelyn O’Keeffe Sinn Féin