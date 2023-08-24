Celebration day as Mallow GAA set to unveil major 5-year plan

Mallow GAA complex has hosted some of the most important local and regional hurling and football clashes in the Munster area over the years.

Mallow GAA is hosting a very special celebration of Gaelic games for everyone on Sunday, August 27 at Carrigoon.

Lá na gClub will see players, coaches, parents, families and friends from across all of Mallow GAA including Juvenile, camogie and Mallow LGFA come together alongside special guests GAA president Larry McCarthy and camogie president Hilda Breslin to launch the new five-year club development plan.

Officials from Munster GAA, camogie and LGFA and Cork GAA, camogie and LGFA as well as local dignitaries will be in attendance to enjoy an array of sporting activities and Gaelic games featuring boys and girls as well as the young at heart.

Mallow GAA are encouraging everyone in the community with a love of Gaelic games to come along and enjoy the day, wear Mallow colours and be part of the future of Mallow GAA.

The programme of events are as follows: 12 noon, opening of the event; 12.30pm to 2pm, sports day and Gaelic games; 2pm, official launch of club development plan with special guests, and at 3.30pm: club social evening will commence. All are welcome.

Mass In The Green

Mass In The Green continued its visit to various regions of Mallow town with Mass celebrated in the grounds of the Mercy Convent last Thursday evening which had in its congregation people from the areas of Lisheen Row, Glenanaar, Plunkett Terrace and other nearby estates.

Mass was celebrated by Msgr. Anthony O’Brien and assisted by Fr. William Donegan, a native of Lisheen Row, but serving for many years in Mito Ibaraki in Japan.

People present served as readers while sisters from the nearby Convent of Mercy were also in attendance.

Hannah’s Vintage Harvest Day

Hannah’s Vintage Harvest Day makes a welcome return on Sunday, August 27.

The popular social event starts at 2pm at Skenakilla Cross. The last harvest day, just a matter of a few weeks ago, attracted several hundred people at the rear of Hannah Griffin’s Pub. There are ample parking facilities on site and plenty entertainment for all.

Nazareth House Weekly Lotto Draw

The Nazareth House weekly lotto draw was held at 3pm on Thursday, August 17. The numbers drawn were 14 - 24 - 25 - 30. There was no jackpot winner but there were two Lucky Dip winners with congratulations to Mary Ducey and Liz O’ Riordan who win €50 each.

The Jackpot this week is €10,000. The draw this week takes place today, Thursday. Thanks to all for their continued support. Enter online now at https://nazarethcare.ie/weekly-lotto-draw/ or locally at Kelly’s Shop, The Local Bar, Glantane and reception at Nazareth House Mallow.

The draw organisers request more agents for this weekly draw. Please ring Nazareth House for details.

Mellowtones At Castle

Jazz band The Mellowtones are set to return to Mallow Castle after their first succesful performance there two weeks ago.

Presented by Mallow Arts Collective and Cork County Council the one hour show commences at 3pm on Sunday next. The band’s singer, Gearoid France, and bass player, Pat Barrett, are both from Mallow. This is a free event and all are welcome.

Obituary

Daniel Dorgan R.I.P.

The death took place of Daniel Dorgan on Saturday, August 19 at Mercy University Hospital.

From Quartertown and formerly of St. Lachteen’s, Grenagh, Daniel is survived by sons, daughters, extended family and a large circle of friends. Requiem Mass was celebrated in St. Lachteen’s Church, Grenagh on Tuesday, August 22 followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Our deepest sympathy to the Dorgan family.