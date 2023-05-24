Castlemagner Sinsir group deliver a magical cabaret banquet for Bealtaine

Tureencahill Active Retired Group all set to go on Stage at the Castlemagner Bealtaine Festival Concert

Caroline Cott and Ger Harrington on stage at the Sinsir Club Bealtaine Festival Concert in Castlemagner. The pair won the Judges Prize in the recent Castlemagner Strictly Come Dancing Competition

Combining a mixture of superb musical talent and great food ensures the success of any event and Castlemagner Sinsir Club delivered both in abundance at their Evening Cabaret Concert for the Duhallow Day of The Region Bealtaine festival.

This well-established annual talent event welcomed choral singing groups from Millstreet and Tureencahill along with the Castlemagner group as well as talented musicians of all ages from across the region.

Performing to a packed house, the program featured recent champions and Judges vote winners Caroline Cott and Ger Harrington from the Castlemagner Strictly Come Dancing GAA event.

Kathleen Moylan said: “We were also delighted to welcome four world class harpists on stage. Beneath emerald green lighting, these young virtuoso artists gave a rendition of an enchanting, emotional, gentle and ageless Irish medley, captivating the audience, weaving a spell of musical mystique over the balmy twilight of the Bealtaine evening, evoking the music of the great halls and castles of Ireland from the mists of ages.”

The fully-attended cabaret-style banquet, in which the audience was seated at candlelit tables, complete with a Bealtaine fire, was a fundraiser for Castlemagner Sinsir Club. “Our Bealtaine Concert celebrated the unique contribution senior citizens make to our communities, offering a forum to showcase talent and promoting in particular, music and singing for wellbeing and mental health” Kathleen Moylan said.