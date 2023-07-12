Carriganima gig rolls back the years for Champions

Brilliant night of nostalgia and great hits as gina & the Champions celebrate 50 years in music

The years rolled back for showband fans on convening at Carriganima last weekend for a performance by Cork favourites Gina and the Champions celebrating 50 years in business.

Gina, Dale Haze and The Champions formed in 1973, the Cork-based band took the dancing scene by storm in the late 1970s and early ‘80s not only in Cork and Kerry but right across the country. The Champions made many friends along the way when they played to packed ballrooms in Mallow, Kanturk, Millstreet, Newmarket, Enniskeane, Fermoy and Killarney.

Clearly the appetite for showband music and the memories it evoked remains as insatiable as ever, evident on Champions fans arriving in Carriganima in huge numbers to enjoy the music and song of their favourite band. Perfect weather added to the occasion, the hits that dominated the ballrooms of romance delighted the audience.

Sadly, male lead singer Dale Haze passed away three years ago in Waterford, his colleagues continue to remember him in a special way on stage. Come the end of the gig, Mary O’Sullivan presented Gina with a bouquet of flowers to celebrate her fifty years in the business before she sang her final song with the promise to come back.

“We’re thrilled with the reception and reaction to the gig, Gina and the Champions have been terrific servants to the entertainment scene in Ireland and it was a privilege to bring the band to Carriganima,” said Organiser Seán Murphy.

2023 is a very exciting year for the band, celebrating 50 years on the road bringing joy through music and dance to the hearts of many. To mark this monumental milestone, Gina and The Champions are on a trip down memory lane with a nationwide 50th Anniversary Tour culminating in a sold out Concert at Cork Opera House on Saturday, September 30.

Meanwhile, the summer series of outdoor gigs continues in Carriganima with the return of Declan Nerney and Band on Sunday, July 23.