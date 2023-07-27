Carriganima defies the rain for big hooley

John and Kamila Healy continued their wedding celebrations in the company of friends at the Declan Nerney celebration in Carriganima. Picture John Tarrant

Millstreet, Ballinagree and Macroom ladies Joan Casey, Rita O'Sullivan, Anne Marie O'Connell, Julie Crowley, Catherine Corcoran and Teresa McCarthy at the the Declan Nerney show in Carriganima. Picture John Tarrant

No amount of rain nor storm could stop Carriganima from staging its eagerly awaited Hooley in the Village with the ever popular Declan Nerney and Band performing in the village last Sunday night.

Excessive rain put a dampener on the planned outdoor proceedings before plan B was put into place during mid afternoon with the erection of a marquee. By kickoff, everything was in place, allowing patrons far and wide to bring their dancing shoes and converge on the village for another night of brilliant entertainment.

A hugely popular performer from the Irish Country music scene, Nerney received a tumultuous reception with his evergreen rendition of country and popular music favourites wooing young and old for a terrific night.

“The atmosphere here in Carriganima is just brilliant, all credit to Seán Murphy and his team for putting in place a marquee”, Nerney told fans drawn from all over Mid and North Cork.

The Longford man’s career has spanned over four decades at the top of Irish Country Music, winning many accolades along the way, one of his many hits “Sunshine Lover” remains a hit across European resort clubs this summer.

“This is our second visit to Carriganima, the reception is brilliant, it’s great to catch up with old friends once again”, said the singer.

With Nerney and Band belting out all the favourite numbers including his latest single “Girls Night Out”, it made for a brilliant night much to the delight of organiser Seán Murphy.

“Everybody is thrilled with the occasion, the weather threatened to spoil the outdoor party, a huge thanks goes to all those that helped in ensuring the event went ahead as planned”, he said.

Adding to the enjoyment was support singer Pat Mulchrone from Mayo.