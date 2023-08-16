Camogie camp grabs Millstreet’s attention

Holly Davis, Ella Buckley and Sophie O'Leary leaping for joy at the Millstreet Camogie Summer Camp. Picture John Tarrant

Sadie Cooper and Ceallaigh Fahy came equipped to the the Millstreet Camogie Summer Camp. Picture John Tarrant

Cork’s magnificent run to All Ireland glory provided a heady tonic for the success of the Millstreet Camogie Summer camp.

The key to interest in camogie is a dedicated club and schools structure with young players allowed to nurture their talents from summer camps and the 2023 hosting proved an overwhelming success.

For many, the first step towards a promising career surfaced in the week-long promoted event.

For the most part, the weather was favourable, those participating enjoyed the fun element along with developing and improving skills.

Club spokesperson Deirdre Looney said the Summer Camp is a traditional big week for participants.

“GAA and camogie play a huge part in the community and the hope is these young girls will go and play camogie.

“It’s been a great week, everybody enjoyed the schedule, thanks to one and all for putting in a huge effort,” he said.

With Cork returning to the summit as the best camogie team in the land, Millstreet Camogie club are providing the ideal opportunities to ensure the years ahead are adorned with players and teams accustomed to maintaining the identity of a proud Gaelic game base across the county.