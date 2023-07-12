Buttevant bursts into life for the traditional 11th of July Cahirmee Horse Fair

Belfast and the North of Ireland has its 12th of July parades and it eleventh night, North Cork’s Buttevant has its famed Cahirmee Horse Fair, and in recent years its eleventh night, and this year is no exception. For on Tuesday night the streets were packed with people and horses, a few donkeys, traders’ stalls, and fast-food stands.

Horses were changing hands, as the early buyers were on hand to snap up the bargains before the fair proper got under way on Wednesday the 1th July, the traditional day of the fair for hundreds of years. The fine evening brought the crowds out to savour the sights and sounds and the aroma of horse manure mingling with that of curried chips and pizzas.

The sight of horse boxes from all over Ireland, the UK and Holland is testament to the popularity to the Irish horse with overseas buyers, and there was plenty of horses on view, not alone from the locality, which is famous for its horse stock, but also from much further afield. However, this is despite the fact, that some people well versed in the horse trade thought the numbers present were down on previous years.

From time immemorial the event has been and still is a great draw for members of the Travelling community and they added no end to the busy scenes in 2023 as much as ever.

Gardai were on hand ensuring that the traffic got through unimpeded especially through the area where the horses had congregated at the Doneraile/Churchtown/Liscarroll crossroads at the northern end of the street.

The atmosphere was convivial as old friendships were renewed, and new ones forged in the age old tradition of the famous horse fair, which has been on the street of the ancient town since 1921, when it was moved from the Fair Field on the Doneraile Road.