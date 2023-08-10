Busy times in Mallow

Mallow's Darragh O'Moynihan jumps higher to win the ball during the Senior A Hurling Championship Round 1 match with Carrigtwohill at Church Road in Cork last Sunday. Photo..Pakie O'Donoghue

The 11th Mick O’Regan Motorcycle Run will depart from Kit Roche’s in Buttevant on next Saturday, August 12 at 12.30pm.

Organisers say well over 200 bikers will take part in the popular annual event.

On the run the motocyclists will take in regions of Cork and Limerick. The run will pass through Mallow town centre at 1pm and go through the Spa area on to Castletownroche. From there it is on to Ballyhooly, Rathcormac, Fermoy, Michelstown, Ballylanders, Knocklong, Kilmallock, Bruee, Charleville and back to Buttevant.

This event is in aid of Pieta House. Entries to the event will be taken at Kit Roche’s from 10.30am. For further information please ring 087 638 4273. We wish all those competing a safe journey.

Nazareth House Lotto

The numbers drawn in the Nazareth House Weekly Lotto draw last Thursday were 4 - 7 - 18 - 30.

There was no jackpot winner but there was one Match 3 winner. Congratulations to Margaret Murphy who won €100.

The jackpot next week is €10,000. The next draw will take place on today Thursday, August 10 at 3pm in Nazareth House, Mallow.

The draw organisers require agents who are willing to sell lotto tickets. Nazareth House would like to thank all again for your continued support.

Maureen’s Fundraiser

Maureen’s Bar annual gold fundraiser in aid of the Mercy University Hospital Foundation was held on Saturday, July 29. Maureen’s would like to thank the organisers, participants, sponsors, prize donators, ticket sellers and all who supported this worthy cause. A sum of 3,500 was raised on the day and well done to all.

Mallow Field Club

Mallow Field Club will visit Glanworth on Tuesday evening next, August 15, where the group will be guided by local historian Christy Roche.

Departure from the Mallow Garda Station at 6.30pm. Car pooling will be available and everybody is welcome.

Mourneabbey GAA golf classic

THE second day of the rescheduled Mourneabbey GAA golf classic is now set to take place on Friday 28th August.

If you would like to sponsor a team (€130) or tee box please contact John Roche (086) 8098642

Thanks also to the main sponsors, Derry and Doreen in the Railway Bar.

This year’s raffle will benefit the Mallow Daycare centre. They will be selling tickets for this over the weekend in the two pubs, Derry’s and The Hill. There is some great prizes to be won here and it’s supporting a great cause.

Meanwhile, the Mourneabbey hurlers play their second game of the championship campaign against Buttevant on this Friday night (11th Aug) in Mallow at 7pm. Their first game, last weekend, saw them defeat Ballyhea on a scoreline of 4-14 to 1-14.