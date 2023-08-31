Busy times at Macroom FC!

Macroom Matters

THE draw was held at the weekend to find out who the lucky winner is of two tickets to the Republic of Ireland’s forthcoming European Championship tie with the Netherlands.

And the winner is Owen McCarthy from the Killarney Road with Lisa Manning from Carriganima and Conor Murray of Finglas in Dublin winning a year’s subscription to the Macroom FC weekly Lotto.

Not only does Owen win tickets to the match but he is also the lucky recipient of a night’s free accommodation in the four star Mespil Hotel and €200 spending money.

The club has got off to a flyer this season with dozens of teams in action since the kickoff last weekend.

This season Macroom FC will field male teams at MSL adult level, boys teams at U18, U17, U16 (2 teams), U15 ( 2 teams), U14 (3 teams), U13 (2 teams) and U12 (2 teams). Non competitive groups from U7, U8, U9, U10 and U11 are also in place. Our girls club is continuing to grow which is fantastic to see. Teams at U19, U17, U15, U14, U13, U12, and U10 will be in place for the coming season. There is also a ‘Disney playmakers’ group which introduces soccer to 5-8 year old girls and a ladies social team has been recently started which is proving very popular for all abilities and ages. All in told, in or abouts thirty teams are taking the field for Macroom at present.

The club is really looking to the future. The Astro Pitch and Community Walkway fundraising is at an advanced stage. This facility will benefit current members and many others who, it is hoped, will join as well as add greatly to the sporting infrastructure of the Lee Valley area.

“We are certain that the local community who have seen our club grow for almost half a century will continue to appreciate our efforts and will support the important service provided to the young and old in the area,” club PRO Darragh Deasy in his latest missive to this colum.

Club information can be found on www.macroomfc.ie, the Macroom FC Facebook page, on Instagram @macroomfc and on Twitter (X) @macroomfc1977

So the best of luck to the club as it looks forward to a season of sport and enhanced facilities for the whole town.