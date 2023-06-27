Broadcaster Jacqui Hurley unveiled as the June Cork Person of the Month

The Sunday game presenter honoured for her work as a broadcaster and role as an advocate for gender equality in sport

Sunday Game anchor and top sports broadcaster Jacqui Hurley pictured receiving her June Cork Person of the Month award with (L-R) - Jan Mitchell, Metropole Hotel; Manus O’Callaghan, awards organiser and Anthony O’Donovan, Masterkabin. Photo: Tony O’Connell.

THE ground-breaking sports presenter Jacqui Hurley, who earlier this year took over from Des Cahill as the presenter of RTÉs flagship GAA highlights show ‘The Sunday Game, has been unveiled as the June Cork Person of the Month.

The mother of two, who in 2009 made Irish broadcasting history by becoming the first female presenter of Sunday Sport on Radio One, has been honoured for her sporting prowess, broadcasting career and work for gender equality in female sport.

The Ballinhassig native, who moved to Australia with her family as a toddler before moving back to Ireland aged 10, went on to graduate from Mary Immaculate College in Limerick with BA in Media & Communications and English.

During her time in college she worked as an intern/sports reporter with WCBI-TV in Mississippi, prior to taking up a role with Limerick’s Live 95FM.

In 2006 Hurley joined RTÉ where she has worked as a sports contributor, producer, journalist and presenter on radio and television.

During he time with RTÉ Hurley has also anchored their rugby coverage on TV, and presented major sporting events including the Olympics, the soccer World Cup and European Championships and, of course, multiple All-Ireland finals.

She also presents sports bulletins on RTÉ television’s ‘6.1’ news programme.

In an interview with independent.ie earlier this yeas, the mother of two said the sport has always been a huge part of her life.

“Whether it was playing basketball for Ireland, camogie for Cork or in recent years covering some of the major sports events affecting Irish teams and individuals, it’s there in almost everything I do,” said Hurley.

A champion of gender equality in sport, Hurley has been part of the ’20 x 20’initiative which aims to change the perception of women’s sport in Ireland.

She has published two children’s books in her ‘Girls Play Too’ series, which share the sports stories of some of Ireland’s top female athletes.

Hurley is also much sought after public speaker on various topics including leadership, motivation, empowerment, ‘climbing the ladder’ and communications.

In January of this year she was unveiled as the latest a presenter of the Sunday Game, admitting that working on the popular GAA show had been “a childhood dream” of hers.

“It’s an absolute privilege to take on such an iconic role and follow in the footsteps of some incredible broadcasters. I look forward to the challenge and can’t wait to get started,” she said.

Her appointment was well received, with ‘Today Show presenter Dáithí O’ Se summing up the sentiments of many people when he heard the news.

“The Sunday Game is one of those iconic shows like ‘The Late Late Show’. I would imagine that every presenter, whether you’re sports or not, would like to take it on. I am delighted for Jacqui Hurley - is the right person for the job,” he said

Cork Person of the Month/Year awards organiser, Mallow-native, Manus O’Callaghan, said Jacqui Hurley’s outstanding achievements over the years make her a worthy winner of the June accolade.

“Jacqui’s name will now go forward, along with the monthly award winners, for possible selection as 2023 Cork Person of the Year the winner of which will be unveiled at a gala awards ceremony in Cork’s Metropole Hotel next January,” said Mr O’Callaghan.