Bones of Cork born mount of Napoleon the focus as councillor seeks audit of artefacts

An illustration of Napoleon mounted on Marengo which the British National Army Museum describes as 'Arab' on its website but is in fact an Irish horse, purchased in north Cork.

A NORTH Cork Councillor has called for a complete audit of all artefacts taken from the county and from throughout Ireland and now on display in museums in the UK and elsewhere.

Cllr Bernard Moynihan of Fianna Fáil made his call following the revelation that a British museum was refusing to hand over the skeleton of Marengo, the mount of Napoleon Bonaparte at the Battle of Waterloo, as they claim it was a ‘trophy of war’. It also follows a request for the repatriation that a chalice, the O’Keeffe Chalice, would be be repatriated from the Victoria and Albert Museum in London where it has been on display since being purchased in 1929.

The Kiskeam based councillor believes, however, it should be returned to Ireland as it is strongly believed to have been purchased at Cahirmee Horse Fair in Buttevant. There are other claims to suggest that it was purchased at Bartlemy Horse Fair .

Officials at Britain’s National Army Museum, NAM, have refused to accede a request from Cllr Moynihan and his colleagues who requested that the skeleton be repatriated in 2017.

“It’s not good enough to get a blank refusal like this - the bones of Marengo should be returned to its home,” said Cllr Moynihan.

“I believe it’s time for a complete audit of artefacts in museums abroad - particularly, for instance, so called war trophies taken from Cork by British forces during or before the War of Independence and now in UK museums.”

The conservative UK newspaper, the Daily Telegraph, published comments recently from the director of the NAM, Brigadier Justin Maciejewski, in which he rejected efforts to ‘decolonise’ the remains of Napoleon’s horse.

This followed a furious exchange on social media in which it was suggested that the Irish were riding into battle to reclaim the artefact and some of them described it as a war trophy.

However the battle for Marengo and other artefacts is being fought against a backdrop of claims from many countries throughout Europe and Africa seeking the return of artefacts currently on display in British museums having been removed from their homeland during military campaigns and colonial rule by British forces in previous centuries.