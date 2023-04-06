Boherbue’s TY students put their own stamp on Annie

Saoirse Kenny and Cara Courtney all set for ‘Annie the Musical’ which was staged by Boherbue Comprehensive School students

Saoirse Kenny and Cara Courtney all set for ‘Annie the Musical’ which was staged by Boherbue Comprehensive School students

Aoife Culloty, Emily Nagle, Aoife O’ Carroll and Emma Fleming on stage for ‘Annie the Musical’ which was staged by Boherbue Comprehensive School students

Saoirse Kenny and Cara Courtney all set for ‘Annie the Musical’ which was staged by Boherbue Comprehensive School students

Ballydesmond girls Kate Spillane, Saoirse Clifford, Leaha O’ Riordan and Saoirse O’ Rourke were among the cast of ‘Annie the Musical’ which was staged by Boherbue Comprehensive TY students.

Maria Sheehan, Eimear Murphy, Clodagh Anerne and Maria O’ Sullivan in costume for ‘Annie the Musical’ at Meelin Community Hall

Ella Vaughan as Miss Hannigan, Emma O’ Carroll (Annie) and Christine McAuliffe (Grace) in the Boherbue Comprehensive production of ‘Annie the Musical’

‘Annie the Musical’ won seven Tony Awards, including for Best Musical and spawned numerous productions in many countries since it first opened in Broadway in 1977. However, Boherbue Comprehensive School Transition Year students put their own unique stamp on the production ‘Annie – The TY Show’ and staged it to delighted audiences in Meelin Community Hall last week.

Both nights were sell out performances and the musical, under the direction of Fiona Crowley, combined great acting, singing and dance routines with the performers, set and costumes all described by attendees as “simply spectacular”.

The leads; Annie (Emma O’Carroll), Rooster (Séan Óg Sheehan), Miss Hannigan (Ella Vaughan ), Warbucks (Donagh Linehan), Grace (Christine McAuliffe) and Lily (Abigail Sheehan Murphy), captivated the audience, generating gales of laughter and applause throughout with a standing ovation at the end of each show.

Special mention was given to director Fiona Crowley, music teacher Anne-Marie O’Keeffe, Transition Year Co-ordinator Brendan O’ Connor and the staff and management of Boherbue Comprehensive School for putting together such an amazing Show.

Annie the musical is based on a Book by Thomas Meehan depicting the 1924 comic strip ‘Little Orphan Annie’ which was created by Harold Grey. Charles Strouse composed the score and Martin Charnin the lyrics. Songs from the musical such as ‘Tomorrow’ and ‘It’s the Hard Knock Life’ are big show numbers and remain immensely popular with current audiences