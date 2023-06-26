Boherbue GAA launch inaugural Bill O’Keeffe Tournament

Pictured at the launch of the Bill O'Keeffe Memorial Tournament in Boherbue were Charles Ankatell, Eileen Casey, Tim Murphy, Padraig O'Leary, Tommy Lovett, Michael O'Keeffe, Ellen O'Keeffe, Pat O'Connell, Norina Nagle, Tina Dunstan, Billy O'Keeffe, Gearóid Murphy and Liam O'Keeffe. Picture John Tarrant

A NEW date for the diary is the inaugural Bill O’Keeffe Football Tournament in Boherbue on Saturday, July 8 where there’s the meeting of Boherbue and Duhallow in an over-35 game with all proceeds in aid of the Friends of University Hospital Kerry.

Bill O’Keeffe held many legacies in his life, serving GAA, handball, rugby, soccer and athletics with distinction as a player, referee, coach, administrator, volunteer and supporter.

Boherbue and Duhallow GAA, Boherbue Handball Club, Kanturk Rugby Club, Millstreet Athletic Club and the Killarney branch of the Manchester United Supporters Club have now availed of Bill’s energy and infectious enthusiasm. Boherbue GAA Chairperson Eileen Casey O’Connor spoke of a fantastic character within the community and one who epitomized the qualities of a true GAA member.

“Bill fulfilled many roles within our club and was a prominent referee within Duhallow GAA and Cork county for many years. He was our friend and loyal supporter, a valued member and lifelong supporter”, said Eileen.

“His untimely passing came as a shock not only in his home place of Boherbue but also all over Duhallow and beyond. Bill was widely known and respected by everyone who got to know him. He was the driving force behind many clubs, groups and associations over his lifetime but, first and foremost, he was a Boherbue man with an insurmountable passion for our club”, said Eileen.

“As a player, selector, team manager, referee and club officer he always led from the front. Bill didn’t believe in barriers, when a problem arose he just took it head on and inspired others to follow.

“Every time a Boherbue team took the field you would hear his shout from the sideline or up on the embankment”, she said.

Bill was a great advocate of the Duhallow over-40s football team and enjoyed many successful outings with the side. Fittingly, the tournament game on Saturday, July 8 brings together Duhallow and Boherbue at over-35 level with a 6pm throw in.

To coincide with the staging, tickets are on sale for attractive prizes, such as a trip to Old Trafford for a Manchester United game. All monies generated will support the Friends of University Hospital Kerry.