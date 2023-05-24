Biker killed in North Cork following collision between a motorcycle and a tractor

Fatal incident occured on Tuesday evening at Gooseberryhill near Newmarket

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision in between a tractor and a motorcycle in North Cork on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred shortly after 8pm at Gooseberryhill, a rural townland around two-miles outside of Newmarket town.

The lone motorcyclist, a man in his mid-40s who is understood to be from the Newmarket area, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services. There were no reports of any injuries to anyone else.

The road at Gooseberryhill remained closed off on Wednesday morning with diversions in place ahead of an examination of the scene by a team of Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses who may be able to assist in their investigation into the fatal collision to come forward.

“Any road users who were travelling Gooseberryhill area between 7.45pm and 8.30pm who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” said a spokesperson.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” they added.