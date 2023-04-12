Big turnout to help send North Cork athlete Matthew Crowley to World Cup in Oz

Matthew Crowley pictured with quiz master Aonghus McAnally at the fund raising quiz night to send him to the Powerchir World Cup in Sydney, Austrlaia next October.

Patricia Walsh, Lorraine O'Sullivan, Rhea Kelly and Corinna Kelly were at th quiz at Geary's Bar Charleville for Matthew Crolwey last Friday night.

Geary’s Bar, Charleville was the venue for a table quiz last Friday night to raise funds to send Liscarroll teenager and powerchair athlete Matthew Crowley to Australia, as part of the Irish team to contest the World Cup next October.

The event, which was hosted by RTE radio and television producer and presenter Aonghus McAnally, attracted a full house and had 60 tables of teams of four people competing in the quiz for a total prize fund of €950, with €500 going to the winning team.

Among the attendance was Liam Crowley himself along with a large number of family and friends from Liscarroll and from the general area.

A member of a North Cork sporting family, Matthew was crowned the AIPF Young Player of the Year 2022/2023 at Gormanstown Park recently. Along with his colleagues in the Irish squad, he will be bidding to play at the World Powerchair Championships in Sydney in Australia next October.

The Irish team are European bronze medallists and are sixth in the world from the last world cup in 2017 in the USA. They will join nine other nations in Sydney for the rescheduled world competition.