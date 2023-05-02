Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk pays visit to Cork's Independence Museum

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk posed alongside the bust of Terence McSwiney during a recent visit to Killmurry Independence Museum in mid Cork. Photo: Kilmurry Indepence Museum

The star of the US hit drama series Better Call Saul took a detour to Kilmurry Independence Museum as he toured the county of his ancestors over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Bob Odenkirk, who plays ‘morally challenged’ lawyer Saul Goodman in the series which is itself a spin off of Breaking Bad, was driving on the N22 on Sunday when he spotted the signpost for the museum and, his curiosity piqued, he took the detour in Lissarda village.

The actor, who is shortly to begin filming a programme which looks at his ancestry, including his relatives in Cork, spent some time in the museum, enjoying a cup of tea with the volunteers working there on Bank Holiday Sunday.

He posed next to the bust of Terence McSwiney which was unveiled in the museum two years ago to mark the centenary of the death on hunger strike in Brixton Prison of Cork’s former Lord Mayor.