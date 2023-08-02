Belfast to stage new play about Project Children

Project children brought thousands of children from Northern Ireland to America for a summer holiday respite from the everyday violence and strife of their homeland

A powerful new play, based on the experiences of young people from across the communities in Northern Ireland who participated in Project Children, is to be staged at the Belfast festival, Féile an Phobail, which gets underway this weekend.

Project Children was set up by Rockchapel brothers Denis and Pat Mulcahy, who became NYPD detectives when they emigrated to the US, in order to give children living in Belfast an experience of life away from a troubles zone.

In a new play by Brassneck Theatre Company, based upon first-hand accounts from participants and volunteers, west Belfast playwright Fionnuala O’Connor documents this extraordinary intervention.

“It’s about the volunteers on the ground here, how they selected children to go out, the challenges of organising hundreds of kids on a jumbo jet and then what the experience was for those who went out,” she said.

“The play also documents some of what was happening here at the time.

“The stories I’ve heard are mad and hilarious, at times heart-breaking and also really inspiring. Whilst the play looks at this one programme, it’s really a celebration of all those programmes that took children away for respite, whether it be to America or Cushendall.”

Project Children will run in Belfast from August 4-13.