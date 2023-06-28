Cork

Banteer open air Mass at Sunday’s Well tradition lives on

Karen Buckley, Julie Buckley, Kathleen Buckley and Noreen Rahilly enjoyed favourable weather at the annual Sunday's Well Mass. Picture John Tarrant

Tadgh Sexton, Tom Hartnett, Mary Murphy and Dermot Lehane attended the annual Sunday's Well Mass. Picture John Tarrant

Helen Shine, Banteer and Margaret Buckley, Kilcorney at the annual Sunday's Well Mass. Picture John Tarrant

Donal Cashman, Kanturk and Danny Murphy, Millstreet present at thee annual Sunday's Well Mass in Banteer. Picture John Tarrant

Con and Anne O'Keeffe, Kanturk attended the annual Sunday's Well Mass. Picture John Tarrant

Lombardstown Marian Barrett and Kay Healy seen at the annual Sunday's Well Mass. Picture John Tarrant

Fr. William Winter and Therese Rahilly relax ahead of the annual Sunday's Well Mass. Picture John Tarrant

Sheila Barry, Lyre and Mary Golden, Banteer at the annual Sunday's Well Mass. Picture John Tarrant

Corkman

FAVOURABLE weather added to the convening of a large attendance at the Annual Sunday’s Well Mass close to Banteer.

Parish Priest Fr. William Winter celebrated supported by Banteer Choir at an elevated and picturesque setting over the river Lacklown. The Sunday’s Well landmark is the location of a religious history of Banteer parish going back hundreds of years with a Mass Rock in close proximity.

During the Penal Laws, the celebration of the Mass continued out of the sight of the Crown authorities in heights of the mountains, and in the depths of the woods, rocks would be used as an Altar for

Spokesperson for the organisers Karen Buckley said the tranquil Well remains a place to be visited for locals and thanks to the support of a restoration group, land owner John Joe McSweeney, IRD Duhallow, Banteer Macra and others. “With the Well to be restoredit has allowed public devotion to take place over recent years, that has been contributed to by so many people and groups and we’re thankful to all involved”, said Karen.