Banteer open air Mass at Sunday’s Well tradition lives on

Parish Priest Fr. William Winter celebrated supported by Banteer Choir at an elevated and picturesque setting over the river Lacklown. The Sunday’s Well landmark is the location of a religious history of Banteer parish going back hundreds of years with a Mass Rock in close proximity.

During the Penal Laws, the celebration of the Mass continued out of the sight of the Crown authorities in heights of the mountains, and in the depths of the woods, rocks would be used as an Altar for

Spokesperson for the organisers Karen Buckley said the tranquil Well remains a place to be visited for locals and thanks to the support of a restoration group, land owner John Joe McSweeney, IRD Duhallow, Banteer Macra and others. “With the Well to be restoredit has allowed public devotion to take place over recent years, that has been contributed to by so many people and groups and we’re thankful to all involved”, said Karen.