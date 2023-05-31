Banteer homecoming for Rás Tailteann winner Dillon Corkery

Previous runner up in the Rás Tailteann Paudie O'Brien shares an anecdote on his involvement with Dillon Corkery at the Banteer Victory Parade. Picture John Tarrant

Dillon Corkery in the company of parents Nicholas and Margaret, sisters Leah and Nicole at the Banteer Rás celebrations. Picture John Tarrant

Dylan Corkery with his aunt Denise and members of the Mulcahy family at the Rás Victory celebrations in Banteer. Picture John Tarrant

Rás Tailteann winner Dillon Corkery in the presence of grand parents John Joe and Mary Corkery, Betty and Denis Kelleher at the Banteer Victory celebrations. Picture John Tarrant

Banteer’s elation knew no bounds in the wake of Dillon Corkery’s remarkable victory in the prestigious Rás Tailteann Cycle Race to become the first Corkman to win the event in its 70 year history.

Previously Banteer stalwarts were ever so close to outright success, Mick Cahill placed third in 1973, Paudie O’Brien earned a runner up place during 2007 and the great Eddie Dunbar took fourth place from the 2016 staging. Hundreds convened in Banteer to salute the magnificent achievement, a parade from the village centre, led by the Millstreet Pipe Band to the iconic Banteer Sportsfield feted the young sportsman.

The stuff of dreams surrounded Corkery’s sensational victory after starting the last stage from Monaghan in seventh position but erased the deficit at the finishing line in Blackrock, Co. Louth.

President of Cycling Ireland Tom Daly, formerly associated with Kanturk Cycling Club and author of ‘The Rás: the Story of Ireland’s unique Bike Race’ saluted the new Rás Tailteann champion.

“I spend over 30 years cycling in these parts and a big part of my cycling DNA is rooted here and so, in cycling terms, Dillon is a local man to me, we all want to be associated with a champion, to have a part of him and my modest claim is that we were in the same club for a number of years”, said.

“It is 20 years now since I published a book on the Rás Tailteann and the tradition of these parts is highlighted, I am delighted to see another chapter of that local tradition written. We have great family names associated with cycling around here, O’Donoghue, Curtins, Cahill, O’Connell, the Duggan, etc, and now we have the Corkery”.

“We have to mention Paudie (O’Brien) and Eddie (Dunbar) in relation to the Rás – along with Mick Cahill, we now have claimed the four top places and I doubt if there is any corner of the country that can make that same claim”.

A new chapter is following the 2023 Rás, Dillon Corkery becoming the first Cork winner of a race that commenced in 1953 to become one of the great Irish sporting events.

“We have that wonderful sporting tradition in these parts but it takes more than tradition to produce a champion. They say it takes a village to raise a child and, in the same sense, it takes a community of people to sustain the incredibly difficult journey that it takes to get to the top step of the podium in cycling – years and years of grinding effort that needs constant support and nurturing”, said Tom.

“I want to pay tribute to all the people who have helped in that regard – not just for Dillon – but for all the riders. Also, a big part of that support are the people who put their hands in their pockets to support the sport and its riders and I want to applaud all the various sponsors”.

The National President acknowledged the contribution of legendary Dan Curtin to the sport and Kanturk club.

“His reach goes so far and he has started so many champions on the bike. It is 50 years since Danny rode in the Rás and Dillon has given him a very nice anniversary present”, said Tom.

No surprise man of the moment Dillon Corkery was besieged by young supporters seeking autographs before delivering a background on his participation.

“Being involved with the Irish U23 Development Ras team as team captain was massive and a huge motivation. Going into the last day, we had taken the white jersey as leading u23 rider, that was our priority”, he said.

“Over the last 40-50 km, I was given a free rein, lucky enough to get up the road in the right move, take the yellow jersey and bring the Rás back to Ireland”.

The new champion took the opportunity to acknowledge the support of family and friends.

“My family are massive supporters, everywhere we go, there is always somebody cheering for us. To win the Rás is huge, as I stated earlier, the win is dedicated to my late uncle John Mulcahy who passed away in February”, said Dillion.

Chairman of Banteer Community Council James Twohig welcomed the attendance, and a series of presentations were made to Dillon by Mary Cahill and Denis Withers.

The Rás winner has returned to France and resumed riding for his team CC Étupes. Meanwhile, a close friend of Corkery and former Kanturk team mate Eddie Dunbar took a highly impressive 7th place in the Giro d’Italia.

Representing Australian Team Jayco–AlUla, Dunbar enjoyed a terrific three week campaign and looks set to participate in future Grand Tours.