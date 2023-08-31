Ballyhea pre-school officially opened

Elaine Barrett of SECAD, Peter Kelly representing the ESB, Kevin Harrington of NTR, with Michelle Barrett, secretary the Ballyhea Pre-School committee at the officiall opening of the facility.

Years of hard work and determination by a dedicated voluntary committee made up of young mothers, for the most part, came to fruition with the official opening and blessing of their new pre-school facility, which was favoured by bright August sunshine.

The new school was blessed by Monsignor James O’Brien, P.P. Ballyhea.

The committee chair, Lorraine Fitzgibbon, who has overseen the project from the start, said in her address that this was a red-letter day, both for the committee, who had worked so hard on the project, and for the local community, who now have a top-class facility to house pre-school children in a safe and secure environment. She thanked everybody who had contributed to realising their objective.

“We have had to contend with the Covid pandemic over the course of the build, but everybody co-operated and we got the project over the line,” said Lorraine.

To her fell the honour of cutting the tape to officially declare the facility open.

Lorraine was thanked for her commitment to overseeing the completion of the new school, along with her colleagues on the committee. Lorraine herself will continue as chair of the voluntary Board of Management, who will employ four people, who will be managed by Donna Lilley.

Among the attendance was a representative of the Wind Farms Grant Support team, Kevin Harrington, associate director of NTR Asset Management, Elaine Barrett of SECAD, and Peter Kelly of ESB.

The new facility is built on the footprint of the former pre-fab building and is located adjacent to Ballyhea National School. It will cater for 44 children of pre-school age, divided equally between morning and afternoon sessions. They will be looked after by a staff of four people.

The building consists of a classroom, cloakrooms, office, staff room and toilets. It is wheel-chair accessible, is energy efficient and very well insulated. The facility is bright and airy, and the big windows look out on to the Ballyhoura Mountains that dominate the local skyline.

The committee took over in 2019 and it quickly came to light that the old prefab building which was in use since 2001 was unfit for purpose. Local young mothers came together with Lorraine Fitzgibbon as their chair and Sonia Lewington as vice-chair. Initially, Triona O’Gorman was honorary secretary and Grainne Hanley was treasurer. However, due to other commitments, both Triona and Grainne had to step down and their roles were taken by Michelle Barrett (secretary) and Richard Lyons (treasurer) in 2022.

Under their guidance the committee got down to the hard graft of seeking planning permission, design, tendering and awarding the contract, and crucially, raising the funds of €250,000 to pay for the facility. Among the fund-raising efforts was the raffling of a new car which returned a profit of €30,000.

They also received grant aid from other sources as well as donations from many local businesses and members of the community.