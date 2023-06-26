Ballyhea celebrates Monsignor O’Brien’s ruby anniversary

Members of Ballyhea Parish Choir making a presentation to Monsignor James O'Brien to mark the ruby anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood.

Monsignor James O’Brien Parish Priest of Ballyhea, Charleville was the guest of honour at a function in their new community hall recently to mark the ruby anniversary, 40th year of his ordination to the priesthood in 1983.

A lone piper piped the monsignor into the hall to loud applause from the attendance. He was welcomed by Kieran O’Regan of the Ballyhea Community Council, who organised the event.

A video record of his ordination along with other events he was involved in over the past 40 years was then viewed by the appreciative attendance. A poem in his honour was read in his honour by Geraldine McNamara and young Ailish Crowley recited verses on his love of bees.

Ms Nora O’Keeffe of Doneraile drew attention to the fact that Monsignor O’Brien was of tremendous help to their committee when it was set up to commemorate the memory of the famed parish priest and author Canon Sheehan of Doneraile in the town in 2013.

Monsignor O’Brien is, of course, an authority on the life of the canon and has written two books on the life and literary works of Canon Sheehan, entitled ‘Canon Sheehan of Doneraile 1852-1913’, published in 2013, and ‘Correspondence from the Papers of Canon Sheehan of Doneraile’ published in 2017.

Glowing tributes were paid to Monsignor O’Brien since his appointment as parish priest of Ballhhea by a succession of speakers that included Con Walsh of Ballyhea Community Council, and from members of parish organisations.

The monsignor’s achievements include the replacement of the windows and the installation of a new bell in St. Mary’s Church. He was also the driving force in the building and completion of the new community hall, where the celebration took place, as well as acting on the committee to put in place the pre-school for children, which is due to open in September.

Present at the celebration were Rev. Martin Heffernan, and Very Reverend Donal O’Mahony, P.P. Charleville. Kieran O’Regan of Ballyhea Community Council was the very efficient MC for the fternoon. Members of the local dancing troupe were on hand to provide entertainment and catering was provided by the local ladies committee.