Ballygown, Boherbue and Derrinagree schools land Scór na bPaistí titles

The Cullen Ballad Group of Shauna Dennehy, Leona Cronin, Cara O'Sullivan and Kate Cronin participated in the Co. Scór na bPaistí Final. Picture John Tarrant

Keeva Chawke, Shanballymore performs in Solo Singing at the Co. Scor na bPaistí Final. Picture John Tarrant

The Ballydesmond Music Group of Olivia Tarrant, Arthur Tarrant, Billy Keane, Aisling O'Keeffe and Eoin Kelly runners up in the Co. Scr na bPaistí Final. Picture John Tarrant

Ronan Murphy, Derrinagree NS took runner up place in Seanos at the Co. Scór bPaistí Final. Picture John Tarrant

THE thrill of performing through the medium of music, song, recitation and dance earned the plaudits in the presence of a capacity attendance at the Co. Scór na bPasití Finals hosted in the Éire Óg GAA Pavilion, Ovens.

Another unqualified success for all involved, highlighting the importance of the GAA promoted event highlighting the importance of our native culture.

From the exciting competition, participants from Aghada, Ballinhassig/Goggins Hill, Ballygown NS, Boherbue, Clonakilty, Derrinagree NS and St Catherines landed outright honours. A consistent showing saw Ballygown National School collect the Best Overall Club/School Award.

A strong Duhallow input saw Boherbue enjoy triple success in the dancing categories, taking both the Figure and Set Dancing with Rebecca Twomey adding a Solo Dance triumph. Also returning to the rostrum was Ava Thornton from Derrinagree NS, retaining her Solo Music title.

Ballygown National School’s diversity surfaced across several disciplines, landing a popular win in the Novelty Act, their presentation “Handbags in the Nursing Home” went down a treat. For their consistency, Ballygown NS earned the Best Overall School/Club Award, accepted by John Hannon and Noreen O’Hanlon.

Fear An Tí was Alan Whelan, the prizes presented by County Scór Chairman Tony McAulliffe and Secretary Margaret Whelan.

Results:

Figure Dancing: (1) Boherbue (Holly O’Riordan, Niamh Aherne, Katie Clifford, Chloe Linehan, Eimear Vaughan, Chloe Fitzgerald, Rebecca Twomey, Aoibhinn Doody) .

(2) Aghada Ladies Football (Soleil O’Hara, Niamh O’Driscoll, Jessica O’Driscoll, Méabh Hawkins, Méabh Mulcahy, Alannah Crowley) ;Solo Singing: (1) Kate O’Connell (St. Catherines) , (2) Méabh Ní Dhonnabháin (Rosscarbery Ladies Football) ;

Recitation: Muireann Hurley (Ballinhassig Goggins Hill NS) ; (2) Odhran Noonan (Shanballymore) ;

Solo Music: (1) Ava Thornton (Derrinagree NS) , (2) Colm Dullea (Valley Rovers Knockavilla NS) ;Solo Dance: (1) Rebecca Twomey (Boherbue) , (2) Caoimhe Cosgrove (Ballygown NS) ,

Ballad Group: (1) Ballinhassig Goggins Hill NS (Emily Carroll, Bláithín Collins, Muireann Hurley, Lucy Lombard, Leah O’Connell) (2) Clonakilty (Luisne Déiseach, Matilda Ní Dhonnabháin, Caoimhe Piobairt, Ailbhe Byerley, Áine Déiseach) .

Novelty Act: (1) Ballygown NS (Mandy Lyons, Emily Carey, Saoirse O’Brien, Lauren O’Neill, Luisne Hannon, Caoimhe Cosgrove, Ruairi Harnett, Joshua Lane) ;

(2) St. Catherines (Thomás Morisson, Scarlett Dineen, Emma Turley, Ethan Bryan, Shriya Tellis, Edril Jessan, Julia Witnik, Layla McNamara)

Seanós: (1) Stephanie Carr (St. Catherines) , (2) Ronan Murphy (Derrinagree NS) ;

Instrumental Music: (1) Clonakilty (Seosamh O’Coisdealbha, Rónán Ó Tuama. Luisne Déasach, Mary Ní Riagáin, Eoghan Ó’Mathúna) ; (2) Ballydesmond (Aisling O’Keeffe, Olivia Tarrant, Billy Keane, Arthur Tarrant, Eoin Kelly) ;

Set Dancing: (1) Boherbue (Niamh Aherne, Katie Clifford, Chloe Linehan, Holly O’Riordan, Cathal Hegarty, Aidan Keohane, Tomás Aherne, Aaron Breen) ; (2) Ballygown NS (Lauren O’Neill, Emma Keating, Caoimhe Cosgrove, Saoirse O’Brien, Luisne Hannon, Ruairi Martin, Allysea Ryan, Aimee Daly) ;

Tráth na gCeist: (1) Aghada Camogie (Seán Day, Eolann Deane, Fionn Musgrave, Aisling Callanan) ; (2) Ballyhooly (Robert Jones, Cian Kennedy, Senan Lynch, Ella O’Sullivan) .