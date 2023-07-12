Ballydesmond supporters toast incredible handball players

Leading Ladies; Catriona Casey and Aishling O’ Keeffe of Ballydesmond Handball Club won the 2023 World Open Doubles in Minneapolis, USA.The girls also scooped the All Ireland Senior 40x20 Doubles and Catriona also won the World Singles Championship and the 60x30 All Ireland Singles title.

Winners from Ballydesmond Handball Club were joined by family and friends at Bob’s Bar & Restaurant in Ballydesmond for their end of season get together, where the outstanding catalogue of successes in 2023 were celebrated. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

Amy Brosnan of Ballydesmond Handball Club, pictured with her parents John and Sheila, won the 2023 U14 40x20 All Ireland. On Sunday last, she also became the fourth girl ever to win back to back GAA Handball 60x30 Softball All-Ireland U-14 Singles titles by defeating Shauna Hayes (Kilkenny) in Dungarvan.

Sporting success on both a national and global scale was celebrated at the Ballydesmond Handball Club end of season get together at Bob’s Bar & Restaurant in the Village last Saturday night.

Speaking on behalf of the Club Paul Kerins said “It’s been a fantastic season for us, everything we entered this year, we pulled it off due to dedication, training and the support of parents and coaches who put in the miles travelling to the various fixtures since the season began in January”.

The Ballydesmond Club boasts 50 Juvenile players both from the Parish and neighbouring areas Kiskeam, Knocknagree, Cullen and Rockchapel. “Handball is a sport that can be played at all ages, we have members in their 70s and there were people in their 80s competing in the national championships this year,” Paul explained.

Ballydesmond has a strong tradition in Handball since the Club was formed in 1984. Danny and Tony Healy won the U14 and U16 All Ireland Singles which were the first two National titles to come to the Club. Tony Healy went on to win four senior All Ireland titles. Since then, it’s been a domino effect with a cascade of wins across all ages and categories. “We also won the annual Handball Féile on numerous occasions and are the only Cork Club to win the Gael Linn competition twice,” Paul said.

Needless to say, Ballydesmond Handball Club also shines on the global stage with Catriona Casey and Ashling O’Keeffe recently scooping the top accolade at the 2023 World Open Doubles in Minneapolis, USA. Catriona, who has been described as the best female handball player that has ever lived also won the World Singles Championship.

Meanwhile, after their celebration on Saturday night marking the successes of the season, club members were up bright and early on Sunday morning heading for Dungarvan to support Amy Brosnan who contested and won the 2023 U14 40x20 All Ireland. Amy is now recognised as a multiple Champion on the 40x20 4-Wall Roll of Honour.

Ballydesmond Handball Club boasts two state of the art Handball Courts catering for 120 people. “We encourage new members to join and can be contacted through our Facebook Page Ballydesmond Handball Club,” Paul Kerins said.