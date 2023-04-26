Ballydesmond priest Fr Martin celebrates 40 years of ministry

Fr. Martin McCormack pictured at his 40th Anniversary celebration with his brothers Pat and John and his sister Joan

Fr. Martin McCormack who celebrated 40 years of Priesthood in his native Ballydesmond on Sunday is pictured with Ballydesmond PP Fr. Joe Tarrant and former PP Fr. Pat McCarthy. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

It was a truly cosmopolitan occasion in Ballydesmond last Sunday when people from Scotland and South Africa as well as many parts of Ireland celebrated with Fr. Martin McCormack as he marked 40 years of priesthood in his native parish.

The anniversary Mass was concelebrated by Fr. Martin, Fr. Joe Tarrant PP and former PP Fr. Pat McCarthy. The ceremony was further enhanced with performances from some of Fr. Martin’s friends as well as the local Children’s Choir.

Martin was ordained by Bishop Kevin McNamara in April, 1983. As a member of the Salesian order, he got the opportunity to work in the community and at the age of 21 left for Africa.

“Leaving home at 21 was a big wrench for my family; it took three months for a letter to reach Africa and another three for my reply to arrive in Ireland. I was greeted by 36 degrees heat, mosquitoes, snakes, malaria and a new language,” Fr. Martin outlined in his homily on Sunday.

“No matter where I have found myself in the world, I am always from Foyle, Ballydesmond, I return to ground myself in life and to listen to the whispers of my faith community around home – ag smaoineamh agus ag machnamh liom féin – thinking and reflecting.

“I recall childhood and teenage years around Foyle, the support from locals for me on my journey to ordination. I grew up in a close-knit community where people were stone mad about you. Here my vocation to mission and priesthood flourished. I’m a child of the countryside who became of priest of the countryside, swapping rural Ireland for rural areas of Swaziland. I can honestly say I have lived my dream by spending the greater part of my ministry in Africa,” Fr. Martin said.

“Being a native of Ballydesmond means belonging to the elements, the ancient history, language, romance, music, song and storytelling. I’m forever grateful to all of you who have journeyed with me over the years for your welcome when I came home, your encouragement, humour and support.

“Many of you here today have supported me in various ways all through my missionary years and your generosity has helped change the lives of so many orphaned and poor children as well as building a hospice and several schools. Today, I just want to say thank you for all you are to me and for the memories we have made together since my ordination in this Church in 1983,” Fr Martin said.

Along with his busy life in the priesthood, Martin has several more strings to his bow. He is a talented singer who brings his own unique and beautiful interpretation to the many songs he has recorded. He has authored several books.

His first foray into writing was a Book on the history and folklore of Pallaskenry and Kildimo.

‘Folklore that went up the chimney’ and ‘Pull up a chair’ focused on his native Duhallow. Martin also penned a Book on bereavement entitled ‘The day you die’ and more recently, he has written ‘The many facets of Leadership’.

He has a Masters Degree in Leadership and Pastoral Care and is also a Rotarian. He is a Sports and Athletics Coach. 6 years ago he received Philanthropist of the year Award

Martin has been involved in Rotary for many years both in Africa and here at home in Ireland. He was delighted to be honoured by Manzini Rotary Club when he was awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship award for exceptional work for Rotary and the poor of Swaziland.

He was elected Superior of the Salesian Provincial Community in Dublin in 2020 and has just recently been re-appointed for a further three years.

Currently, he is trending on Social Media with his 60 second homilies which are growing ever more popular; these can be viewed each week on his Facebook Page.