Ballydesmond and Kiskeam host ceol-packed Maurice O’Keeffe Festival

Seán Fleming and Eoin Foley from Kilcummin won the U15 Duets Competition at the Maurice O’ Keeffe Traditional Music Festival in Kiskeam on Easter Saturday.

Sisters Mary and Sarah Walsh from Listowel won second prize in the Fiddle Duets at the Maurice O’ Keeffe Traditional Music Festival in Kiskeam on Easter Saturday.

Anne Murphy, Ballydesmond, Tony Fitzgerald, Kilmallock, Margaret Conway, Gortatlea and Michael Moynihan, Kilcummin, pictured at the Shandrum Céilí Band session during the Maurice O’ Keeffe Music Festival in Ballydesmond

Ballydesmond Community Centre echoed to the wonderful sound of the Shandrum Céilí Band for the Maurice O’ Keeffe Music Festival on Easter Saturday night

Cork County Mayor Danny Collins chatting to Brigitte Froissart, Millstreet and Lourdes, France, during the Ardanceol Concert at the Maurice O’ Keeffe Music Festival in Kiskeam Community Centre on Easter Sunday night

Cork County Mayor Danny Collins attended the Ardanceol Concert at the Maurice O’ Keeffe Music Festival in Kiskeam Community Centre on Easter Sunday night. Danny is pictured with Sheila O’ Shea (Maurice O’ Keeffe’s daughter), Festival Coordinator Pat Fleming and young musicians Ciara and Ronan Murphy from Derinagree and Oisín and Muireann O’ Connor, Cullen.

Jennifer Buckley, Knocknagree and Lily Sheehan, Gneeveguilla won 2nd prize in the U21 Duets music competition at the Maurice O’ Keeffe Traditional Music Festival in Kiskeam

Cork County Mayor Danny Collins chatting to the Maurice O’ Keeffe Festival Coordinator Pat Fleming and young musicians Fion O’ Hanlon, Boherbue and Conor Daly, Rockchapel at the Ardnaceol Concert in Kiskeam Community Centre on Easter Sunday night

Kiskeam ladies Nora Marie Burgess, Bridie Buckley and Eileen O’ Keeffe pictured at the Shandrum Céilí Band session during the Maurice O’ Keeffe Music Festival in Ballydesmond

Siblings Olivia and Arthur Tarrant were the winners of the U12 Duets Fiddle Competition. Olivia also came first in the U12 Fiddle Competition

FANS of traditional music travelled from all over Ireland to enjoy the 22nd Maurice O’Keeffe Music Festival as the melodic cadences of Sliabh Luachra echoed around the villages of Kiskeam and Ballydesmond throughout Easter week.

The Festival has been part of local tradition since 2002, as a tribute to Maurice for his lifelong contribution to the indigenous music of the area.

This year’s gathering was significant due to the large influx of young musicians who played alongside the seasoned performers at the various sessions and concerts.

One of the highlights of the weekend was the fiddle and duets competition, which saw young people from Cork, Kerry and Limerick competing.

Newmarket twins Emma and Sarah Kelly scooped an array of awards: Emma won the under-21 fiddle competition and was also overall winner, receiving the Maurice O’Keeffe Perpetual Cup, while Sarah won the under-15 fiddle competition. In addition, Emma and Sarah were the winners of the under-21 fiddle duet and also overall winners of the duet competition.

The renowned Shandrum Céilí Band took to the stage in Ballydesmond Community Centre for a céilí which attracted punters from all over Munster.

Locals welcomed Cork County Mayor Danny Collins to the Ardnaceol Concert in Kiskeam on Easter Sunday night.

The Mayor said he was delighted to meet the people of Duhallow and that he was hugely impressed by the diverse range of musical talent on offer at the Concert.

The Maurice O’Keeffe Music Festival Committee thanked all contributors who placed adverts in their programme, all sponsors and everyone who rowed in to make the 22nd Festival such a resounding success.

“I am delighted with the success of this year’s Festival, which we extended by several more days, my hope is that the Maurice O’Keeffe Music Festival will continue to revitalise our Sliabh Luachra traditional music and culture once again.

“We aim to promote all of the amazing young talent that we have around our own locality and give musicians and singers a platform to showcase their musical skills,” said coordinator Pat Fleming.