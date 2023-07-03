Ballincollig cafe’s welcome home for Special Olympics gold medallist Colm Monahan

Colm Monahan from Ballincollig who won a Gold Medal for Singles Badminton at the World Special Olympic Games in Berlin recently was greeted by staff and colleagues at the Chapel Gate Cafe in Ballincollig, run by the Brothers of Charity. Colm was accompanied by his mum Bríd, dad Pat and brother Fearghal. Colm celebrates with staff at the Café. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Colm Monahan from Ballincollig who won a Gold Medal for Singles Badminton at the World Special Olympic Games in Berlin recently was greeted by staff and colleagues at the Chapel Gate Cafe in Ballincollig, run by the Brothers of Charity. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Colm Monahan from Ballincollig who won a Gold Medal for Singles Badminton at the World Special Olympic Games in Berlin recently was greeted by staff and colleagues at the Chapel Gate Cafe in Ballincollig, run by the Brothers of Charity. Colm was accompanied by his mum Bríd, dad Pat and brother Fearghal. Colm pictured with is mum, dad and brother. Pic: Brian Lougheed

It was a special day on Friday for the staff and customers of the Chapel Gate Café in Ballincollig’s Times Square as they extended a hero’s homecoming welcome to their team-mate and friend, Colm Monahan, as he returned from the Special Olympics in Berlin with a gold medal he won in the Badminton competition.

Colm has been working in the Chapel Gate Café since 2016 and is a valued and well regarded member of the team there, according to café manager Anne Cahill.

"We are very, very proud of Colm – he’s an amazing personality,” she said.

On Friday, the café, which is operated by the Brothers of Charity, was festooned in banners and balloons to welcome Colm home. A special cake was baked and all Colm’s colleagues gathered in along with customers who frequent the popular eatery which is located in the town centre, close to the cinema.

“Normally Colm works here on Tuesday and Wednesday so we wanted to celebrate his magnificent achievement on a day he wouldn’t be working,” said Anne.

Colm also works in the Brothers of Charity main office in Glanmire for the other three days and he had been celebrating at parties there on other days last week.

"All of his colleagues and the customers were asking after him.”

Friday’s event turned out to be a well attended affair as Colm came with his parents, Bríd and Pat, and his brother, Fearghal.

"It was a lovely event,” said Anne. “We were all really delighted to see Colm again and welcome him back and congratulate him.”

This wasn’t the first Olympic adventure for Colm as he had previously lined out on the Irish football team which went to Los Angeles for the 2014 Special Olympics.

"He’s really dedicated as he does an awful lot of training for the badminton and this is a fitting reward,,” said Anne.