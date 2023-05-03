Baile Mhúirne screening for award winningmovie on Irish-India links

A FILM which explores the links between Irish and Indian traditional music is to be screened in Baile Mhúirne’s Ionad Cultúrtha on Friday night.

Continuing Traditions was directed by Macroom born film-maker Dónal Ó Céilleachair and features local musician and composer Peadar Ó Riada and Ustad Wajahat Khan, acclaimed as a virtuoso on the Indian ‘Sarod’ instrument

In 1981, members of the renowned Ustad Imrat Khan Indian classical music family travelled to the West Cork village of Cúil Aodha. They were invited to perform at the 10th anniversary commemorations of Irish composer Seán Ó Riada. The events were officially opened by President Patrick J. Hillery and attended by leading national and international musicians, cultural figures and dignitaries.

Now, 40 years later, Ustad Wajahat Khan and Peadar Ó Riada have come together to continue the conversation through a creative collaborative exploration of what their respective traditions share in common and what makes them so radically different.

For these master musicians this film, Continuing Traditions is an exploration firmly rooted in a mutual heritage of musicianship and composition modulated through structure, melody, rhythm and time.

The film gets underway at 8pm in the Ionad Cultúrtha. Booking is advised: 026 45733

BO 18 briefs head

TEXT

text