Author Michael Harding to be interviewed at Gaeltacht Mhúscraí cultural centre event

Author, actor and former priest, Michael Harding will appear at an event in the Ionad Cultúrtha in October when he will be interviewed by locall school principal and producer, Seán Óg Ó Duinnín

TRADITIONAL music is the bedrock of the Ionad Cultúrtha offering but in this year’s autumn schedule, just announced, there’s a wide range of events and activities at the cultural centre in Baile Mhúirne in the Múscraí Gaeltacht.

An interview with author and actor Michael Harding is one of many highlights in a programme put together by Ionad Director, Liadh Ní Riada.

The programme kicks off on Friday, September 1, with an exhibition by artist Una Keating which depicts Múscraí scenes in the medium of felt. ‘Draíocht Mhúscraí’ is only one of two events that evening with a distinctly local flavour as award winning accordion maestro, Diarmuid Ó Meachair, is the star attraction in a traditional music concert which also features concertina player Jack Talty and James Cullinane on fiddle.

Culture Night on September 22 features the showing of a film, Dying Days, which tells the story of General Liam Lynch during the last days of the Civil War.

The film focuses on the final journey of General Lynch who travelled to the Múscraí Gaeltacht and other parts of west Cork before going on to an IRA meeting in Waterford. From there he travelled to a hideout called Katmandu in Co. Tipperary. He eventually returned via the Nire Valley to the Knockmealdown Mountains and was shot dead on April 10, 1923.

In October the Ionad will host an Irish language version of John B. Keane’s classic Big Maggie which has been produced by Conamara’s Aisteoirí Cois Fharraige.

Another highlight will be a concert featuring Iarla Ó Lionáird in December.

Further information about the Autumn programme at the Ionad can be got at www.ionadculturtha.ie and on the centre’s social media channels.