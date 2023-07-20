Aussie Sean has retraced his father’s steps back to Charleville

Sean O’Shaughnessy, the son of a Charleville emigrant, has just returned to his home in Perth in Western Australia after his seventh visit to the North Cork ancestral home of his father, Willie O’Shaughnessy.

Visiting the town of his father’s boyhood is like a pilgrimage for Sean, who was accompanied by his wife Alex, and were guests of the Foley family in the Glen area of the town during their stay in Charleville.

“It is great to meet family and to spend time where my father grew up and to walk the streets that he walked, and to visit the local Holy Cross Cemetery where my father Willy’s ashes are buried. Even though I was born in the UK, I consider myself a Charleville man, just like my father, and I love coming to meet everybody, and visit the places he once knew as a boy,” said Seán.

Willy O’Shaughnessy was born in the Kilmallock Union hospital in 1918, which was the norm for local people of the early 20th century period, as Charleville was classified as being in the old Kilmallock Union area. He was reared in Charleville by his grand-parents, John and Bridget O’Shaughnessy, went to school and served Mass in the local Holy Cross Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Rea.

The young Willie left Charleville for London at the age of 15 years and after working for a period there he attended night school, enrolling in a telecommunications course, from which he emerged as a qualified radio communications officer. He then joined the communications section of the RAF and served in Iraq during the Second World War.

Now married with two children, when the war ended Willie joined the London based STC Telecommunications company, who also had a branch in Sydney, Australia. Willie requested a transfer to their Sydney branch, which was granted and he went there in 1948.

The family followed on in October 1949. They lived in Riverstone, an outer suburb of Sydney until 1954, when the family moved to the town of Cooma in the Snowy Mountains region of New South Wales, to work on the Snowy Mountains Hydro Scheme.

A popular national radio programme, the Jack Davey Show, broadcast a show from Cooma in 1958 with local people participating, including Willie who sang Phil the Fluters Ball.

The family eventually moved back to Sydney in 1961.

All this time Willie was working in the telecommunications industry and in 1968 he decided to go into a start-up company making switching systems. After a period with that company he took the further step of setting up his own business in the town of Katoomba in the Blue Mountains area of New South Wales.

In 1978 he made his first trip back to Charleville, the town of his boyhood. However, his first trip back to Charleville since 1944 was a bittersweet occasion as it was for the funeral of his grandmother Bridget.

His son, Seán, has led a checquered career since he left high school in Sydney in 1963. After completing a wool classing course, he worked in the agricultural sector for six years, where he did a variety jobs, including working on a rubber plantation in Papua New Guinea.

He joined the Café Bar, an office tea break supply and equipment company, for 15 years before following in his father’s footsteps and joined Telecom Australia (Telstra) in Perth from 1986 to 2000.

A keen ocean swimmer, Sean spends his time touring with his wife Alex, and there are no shortage of places to visit in the vast Australian country. In between he has included his trips to Charleville, which he loves to visit to renew his association with his adopted town, to hear accounts of his father’s family from Jim Foley and his family, who all look on Seán and Alex as their own.