As Easter approaches, Cork second only to Dublin desperately seeking chocolate

Are you looking forward to the Easter Bunny's deliveries to your home this year?

As Easter Sunday approaches, internet searches for chocolate are streaking ahead of enquiries about church services it seems in another sign of a changing Ireland.

In a new survey, almost 10% (9.7%) of internet searches for chocolate in the last year were from Cork second only to Dublin which had 47.8% of online requests.

Meanwhile, Galway placed third at 4%, Kildare landed the fourth spot at 3.5% and Meath came in fifth with 3% of searches. Limerick, Louth, Wicklow, Tipperary and Kerry also make up the top ten of chocolate lovers!

According to the research carried out by chocolate maker, Tony’s Chocolonely, our desire for chocolate appears to outweigh our curiosity about whether it was produced ethically.

The research carried out in partnership with Bounce Insights found that only 29% of Irish people have heard about modern slavery on cocoa plantations and just 33% had heard abouot child labour and other forms of exploitation.

A substantial majority of people, 91%, believe that all food companies should be tackling illegal labour in their supply chains while 92% agreed that farmers around the world should be paid a living wage and 77% of respondents also agreed that it was important that the food they buy is from traceable and transparent supply chains.

Most importantly, 78% of those surveyed said that they would like the brands they buy to help them be more ethical in their daily life.

The head of marketing for the UK and Ireland at Tony’s Chocolonely, Nicola Matthews, said the mission at the company was to make all chocolate 100% slave free. “We want to empower chocolate lovers to opt for ethically produced chocolate.

"Our consumer research in Ireland shows that Irish shoppers want to know where their food comes from, and whether it is ethically produced and responsibly sourced, but the findings highlighted a clear gap in knowledge about some of the bitter truths of chocolate production.

"Indeed, there are still over 1.5 million cases of child labour present in the chocolate industry in Ghana and Cote d’ Ivoire today.

“With chocolate lovers gearing up to celebrate with friends and family this Easter, we wanted to remind everyone to opt for sustainable and ethical chocolate without compromising on flavour or fun.”

Tony’s Chocolonely chocolate is made with Fairtrade cocoa and is palm oil and plastic free and most bars come in fully recyclable packaging while Easter eggs are wrapped in eco friendly aluminium foil.