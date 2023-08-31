Ancient god of Macroom likely to be displeased by new movie, The Curse of Crom

IN ainm Chroim! In the name of Crom was a furious exclamation my late father would use in anger at times. The ‘Crom’ in question is an ancient Irish deity whose druids would gather on the plain of Crom – Maigh Chromtha.

Now the same Crom, it seems, has been hijacked by Hollywood who have turned our deity into an ‘ancient Irish entity’ terrifying a bunch of High School teenagers somewhere in the US in the lead up to Halloween.

It’s all part of a movie which is available on streamng platforms such as Now TV and the like. But it’s not a movie I’d like to watch, in deference to Crom and in memory of several such teen movies I saw in my youth. Who could forget Freddy Kruger?

Any how, I think it’s a bad idea for Hollywood to try and take Crom as one of their own.

Crom was a god, according to our folklore, and not to be confused with a Halloween ghost or púca.

Without disrespecting the God of Abraham and Christianity, our Irish deities were not to be messed with and, in general, were and remain greatly respected.

Crom and Manannan Mac Lir as well, as Danú, who gave her name to Dhá Chíoch Dhanainn, are revered still in Ireland in our own way.

As they used to say in Game of Thrones, May the old Gods and the new go with you.