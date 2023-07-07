Almost 2,000 Cork homes prevented from bulk sale over the past two-years

New data shows just over 30,000 new homes across the State have prevented from bulk sales since new guidelines came into effect in 2021.

A NEW report has revealed that almost 2,000 homes across Cork City and County were prevented from bulk sale over the past two years.

The report provides an update on a series of planning measures introduced by Government in 2021 with the twin aims of increasing stock for home ownership and restricting the bulk buying of houses and duplexes to a single purchaser.

The Section 28 ‘Regulation of Commercial Institutional Investment in Housing’ planning guidelines aimed to provide an owner-occupier guarantee by ensuring that new ‘own-door’ units in lower density housing developments could no longer be purchased in bulk by institutional investors “in a manner that causes the displacement of individual purchases or social and affordable housing, including cost-rental’.

Other additional measures aimed at increasing home ownership included a 10% stamp duty levy on the cumulative purchase of 10 or more residential houses within a 12-month period, ensuring what was described as a ‘level playing field for traditional family home buyers, including first time buyers, while facilitating vital investment in high density apartments.’

Following the instruction of the guidelines the monitoring of bulk buying has been closely monitored, with The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage reporting initial estimates for this year indicate they have ‘continued to be impactful and have led to a further increase in home ownership’ since January.

The latest figures show that 1,974 homes in Cork (1,363 in the county and 611 in the city) have been granted planning permission with conditions restricting the bulk buying/multiple sales to a single purchaser between May of 2021 and may this year.

Nationally, just over 31,000 units have been prevented from bulk sales over the two-years, almost double the figure recorded 12-months ago.

The latest totals includes cases where An Bord Pleanála applied the planning condition prohibiting multiple sales (12,893 house and duplex units across all planning permissions) and where Local Authorities permitted schemes to proceed with a condition attached to prohibit multiple sales (18,111 residential units).

Commenting on the latest set of data, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said it demonstrated “we have made the right interventions while continuing to point investment to where it is needed.”

“As well as restricting bulk buying, we are also boosting supply through our plan, Housing for All, with recent data for new home commencements and completions at record levels,” said Minister O’Brien.

“The dream of owning a home is becoming a reality for more and more people and we intend to keep this momentum going as we meet – and exceed – our annual targets,” he added.