All-star line-up forb Scartaglen concert in aid of cancer support services

Performers who will be on stage at the Kerry Cancer Support Group fundraising Dance include Philomena and Michael O’Brien, Sheila Fitzgerald, Eileen Cronin and Eleanor Cronin, Sheila Heery and Philomena O’Connor. The Dance will be held at the Heritage Centre, Scartaglen, on Sunday night, August 13th from 9pm-11.30

Following on from the eminently successful fundraiser in Newmarket recently for the local Cancer Connect Services, dance promoter John Joe Herlihy is setting his sights on raising further funds for the cause, this time focusing on the Kerry Cancer Support Group transport services.

The fundraising Dance will be held at the Heritage Centre in Scartaglen on Sunday night, August 13th, a venue which is already popular with regular patrons of John Joe’s Sunday dances.

The Heritage Centre will resound to the best of music, song and dance with a variety of Bands taking to the stage for the two and a half hour session. Michael and Philomena O’Brien will make the journey from Clare, while All Girl Band Sheila Fitzgerald, Eileen Cronin and Eleanor Cronin playing Keyboards, Guitar and Fiddle are looking forward to meeting everyone on the night. Guest artists at the event also include Sheila Heery and Philomena O’Connor.

Kerry Cancer Support Group was established in 2007 and has been transporting the people of Kerry, West Cork and West Limerick to hospitals in Cork and Limerick for their cancer related treatments since 2010. Having transported over 75% of those diagnosed in the region since foundation, they hope that they are living up to their aim. They also provide information and support to families experiencing cancer and to schools and groups in the region with their different campaigns. Their centre at Maine Street in Tralee is very welcoming and people are always encouraged to drop in to discuss anything relating to their journey.

Breda Hyland speaking on behalf of the organisation said that the ethos of the group is that no one should have to face their cancer journey alone. “Kerry Cancer Support Group is devoted to maintaining a warm, welcoming environment while ensuring that service users have immediate access to our free programmes and resources. Our professional staff members strive to help people affected by cancer in a way that is as supportive and helpful as possible to achieve the highest quality of life. Kerry Cancer Support Group is a community-based, volunteer-driven, community-supported organisation”.

Organiser John Joe Herlihy said “Approximately 45,000 people are diagnosed with cancer each year so we are really happy to do what we can to help with these fundraising dances. As well as welcoming our Kerry patrons to the event, we hope that all our friends around the North Cork and West Limerick areas will also attend”.

John Joe can be contacted at 087 9735113 or check out his Facebook Page John Joe Dances. The Kerry Cancer Support Group contact number is 066-7195560