All is ready in Mallow for six hours of live music at Back To The Castle for six hours of live music in Mallow

The Classic Beatles will be joined by ‘Strictly Cash’ and Springsteen tribute ‘Glory Days’ at Mallow Castle grounds this Sunday from 1pm; adults €15, children €5.

The much talked about three band concert to be staged in the grounds of Mallow Castle is only days away.

Back To The Castle is a six hour musical show featuring three tribute bands with entertainment beginning at 1pm. Gates will open at 12.40pm with Strictly Cash taking to the stage at 1pm. The five piece Johnny Cash tribute band will perform many of the Man In Black’s country hits from over the years, some of which were huge in the pop charts.

Voted recently as the best Beatles tribute band in the world, the Classic Beatles will rock the castle grounds from mid afternoon with classic ’60s hits from the Fab Four.

The six piece Bruce Springsteen tribute band Glory Days will be last to perform.

At going to press 1,400 tickets have been sold but organisers expect this will increase to 2,000 on the day. Tickets are selling at €15 for adults and €5 for children.

Refreshments such as a variety of hot foods, minerals, tea and coffee and ice cream can be purchased on site, and toilets will also be available while the area is wheelchair accessible. Children under 18 must be accompanied by adults and if for some reason you leave the concert site you will be supplied with wrist bands to ensure re-admission on your return.

Patrons are also asked to dump all rubbish in bins provided throughout the grounds. This is a non-seated event but people can bring their own seating facilities and food if they so wish. Alcohol will not be on sale.