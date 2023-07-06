A special day for IRD Duhallow’s latest graduates

Julie Fleming was presented with her Level 5 Healthcare Support Certificate by Minister Norma Foley at the IRD Duhallow Recognition of Learning Ceremony

Graduates of the Level 5 Major Award in Early Childhood Education and Care funded through the Skills Connect programme, with Janet Lucas (Progressive College), Dave Flynn (Skillnet Ireland), Louise Bourke (IRD Duhallow) and Monica Gilmore (IRD Duhallow).

Graduates of the Community Interpreter programme delivered through REACH with IRD Duhallow Board Members Anne Maria Bourke and Geraldine O’Leary.

Graduates of the Safe Pass which was delivered through Ukrainian with IRD Duhallow Board Members Anne Maria Bourke and Geraldine O’Leary..

Graduates of the Level 8 Degree in Early Childhood Education and Care with Rosemary Flynn (SETU), Dave Flynn, (Skillnet Ireland), Minster for Education Norma Foley, Louise Bourke (IRD Duhallow) and Monica Gilmore (IRD Duhallow).

Graduates of the Level 5 Major Award in Health Care Support funded through the Skills Connect programme, with Enda Murray (Progressive College), Janet Lucas (Progressive College), Dave Flynn (Skillnet Ireland), Louise Bourke (IRD Duhallow) and Monica Gilmore (IRD Duhallow). Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

Yuliia Iliashenko was presented with her Community Interpreter Programme Certificate by Minister Norma Foley at the IRD Duhallow Recognition of Learning Ceremony

Helen Cronin was presented with her Level 5 Healthcare Support Certificate by Minister Norma Foley at the IRD Duhallow Recognition of Learning Ceremony, with Anne Maria Bourke and Maura Walsh (IRD Duhallow) and Dave Flynn (Skillnet Ireland)

Ihor Serdiuk was presented with his Safe Pass Course Certificate by Minister Norma Foley at the IRD Duhallow Recognition of Learning Ceremony

Linda Jones who graduated in Level 5 Early Childhood Care and Education was presented with her Certificate by Minister Norma Foley at the IRD Duhallow Recognition of Learning Ceremony

Graduates of the Safe Pass Programme delivered through SICAP with Anne Maria Bourke and Sandra Jones of IRD Duhallow

IRD Duhallow’s Recognition of Learning Ceremony is always a special day, as graduates from across different programmes delivered by IRD Duhallow receive their certificates.

This year saw four major awards graduate; a Level 4 in Horticulture; Level 5 in Health Care Support; Level 5 in Early Childhood Education and Care and a Level 8 BA in Early Childhood Education and Care.

It was an honour to have the Certs presented to the graduates by the Minister for Education Norma Foley. Certificates were also presented to those who had completed shorter programmes through SICAP and the REACH fund in the ETB.

Vice Chairperson of IRD Duhallow Anne Maria Bourke acknowledged the huge achievement it was for them all to be here to graduate and thanked their families for supporting them through this journey.

She also thanked the programme tutors which included Progressive College, SETU as well as staff of IRD Duhallow.

IRD Duhallow are currently putting together their Autumn Winter training schedule and keep an eye on the upcoming events page on their website www.irdduhallow.com for full details.