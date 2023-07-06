A special day for IRD Duhallow’s latest graduates

IRD Duhallow’s Recognition of Learning Ceremony is always a special day, as graduates from across different programmes delivered by IRD Duhallow receive their certificates.
This year saw four major awards graduate; a Level 4 in Horticulture; Level 5 in Health Care Support; Level 5 in Early Childhood Education and Care and a Level 8 BA in Early Childhood Education and Care.
It was an honour to have the Certs presented to the graduates by the Minister for Education Norma Foley. Certificates were also presented to those who had completed shorter programmes through SICAP and the REACH fund in the ETB.
Vice Chairperson of IRD Duhallow Anne Maria Bourke acknowledged the huge achievement it was for them all to be here to graduate and thanked their families for supporting them through this journey.
She also thanked the programme tutors which included Progressive College, SETU as well as staff of IRD Duhallow.
IRD Duhallow are currently putting together their Autumn Winter training schedule and keep an eye on the upcoming events page on their website www.irdduhallow.com for full details.